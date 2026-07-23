Listen Live
Close
Local

Former Heritage Christian Director Appears in Court

Police were called to the school in February after staff noticed irregular purchases.

Published on July 23, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A person wearing glasses and a white shirt, with a serious expression on their face.
Source: FOX 59 / FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — Heritage Christian School says a review of its spending uncovered more than $200,000 in questionable charges, and investigators say many of them trace back to former academic director Angela Ruiz‑Pearce.

She appeared in court Wednesday after a warrant had been out since mid‑July. Ruiz‑Pearce argued she shouldn’t be taken into custody because of health concerns, but the judge denied her request.

Police were called to the school in February after staff noticed irregular purchases. Detectives later found she’d used her school credit card for Botox, laser treatments, jewelry and other personal expenses.

They say the Amazon records were so mixed they couldn’t separate legitimate school purchases from fraudulent ones.

Ruiz‑Pearce is charged with fraud and theft totaling $96,000 and was released after posting an $8,000 bond.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
A man speaking at a podium with the text "Make Indiana Salty Again" displayed on a banner behind him.
6 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Left Loses Its Head After Braun Ends Indiana Discrimination

Homeless Encampment
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Indianapolis Sending Its Homeless To Ft Wayne

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  Staff

Indiana Law Shuts Down I-465 Variable Speed Signs

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Man Sues IMPD After Body Camera Disproves Attempted Murder Charge

A hazy, smoke-filled landscape along a river with a bridge, as reported by the weather forecast for Indianapolis, Indiana on July 19, 2026.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Wildfire Smoke Keeps Air Quality Poor in Indiana

A sign in a grassy yard that reads "WE SUPPORT the DUNREITH FIRE DEPT.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Heated Town Meetings Expose Missing Funds and Fire Dept. Shutdown

Park
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Former Employees Say Indy Parks Has a ‘Broken System’

Junior soccer players practicing outside on a bright sunny day. Active lifestyle for kids.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Bargersville Youth Soccer Skipped Coach Background Checks

Local News
A person wearing glasses and a white shirt, with a serious expression on their face.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Former Heritage Christian Director Appears in Court

Mosquito on the skin drinks blood macrophotography
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

West Nile Detected in Tippecanoe County Mosquitoes

Police Lights: Shooting
Local  |  FOX 59

Man Arrested After Police Chase in Lawrence

Headshot of a bald, bearded man with a serious expression.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Columbus Man Arrested in Murder of 89-Year-Old Landlord

Police officers standing near a police vehicle in front of a large commercial building.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Shooting in Meijer Parking Lot Leaves Person Injured

Night scene of a city street with several vehicles, including a police car with flashing red lights, parked along the curb.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indy Shooting Leaves Man Dead, Two Officers Hurt

Connecticut Sun v Indiana Fever
Sports News  |  Jarett Lewis

Fever Break Numerous Records in 123-88 Win Over Sun

Headshot of a middle-aged man with a gray beard wearing a blue shirt.
Local  |  Staff

Indianapolis Man Convicted of Child Molesting

A middle-aged man with glasses and a beard wearing a suit and tie, standing in front of American and Indiana state flags.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Gov. Braun Appoints Jerrells to Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission

Greg Ballard
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

State of Indiana Certifies Ballard for November Ballot

Red and blue emergency vehicle lights illuminating the night.
Local  |  FOX 59

Indy Woman Charged for Forcing Toddler to Perform Sexual Acts

Child patient with IV line in hand sleep on hospital bed. Medical palliation healthcare concept
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

End of Haitian TPS Status Could Cost Indiana 2,000 Health Workers

Headshot of a young Black man with a serious expression, wearing a green shirt.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

IMPD: Infant Death Leads to Murder Charge

Taylor Farms Lettuce Investigated In Possible Link To Parasitic Outbreak
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Cyclospora Cases Rise in Northeast Indiana

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close