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Heated Town Meetings Expose Missing Funds and Fire Dept. Shutdown

Published on July 15, 2026

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A sign in a grassy yard that reads "WE SUPPORT the DUNREITH FIRE DEPT.
Source: Facebook / na

DUNREITH, Ind. — Public safety concerns, criminal accusations, and fierce shouting matches hit Henry County following the Dunreith Town Board’s decision to terminate its relationship with the Dunreith Volunteer Fire Department (DVFD).

Video of the town board meetings posted to Facebook exposed a rift between tight-lipped town leaders and furious residents who are demanding transparency, threatening lawsuits, and circulating a petition to force municipal resignations.

During a June 2026 board meeting, town leaders moved quickly to formalize their intent to cut ties with the Dunreith Volunteer Fire Department, Incorporated, and any affiliated successor entities. Board member Mrs. Buck introduced the motion, which was seconded by Mr. Martin, and it carried unanimously.

Town leaders asserted that the decision was not a sudden attack on public safety, but rather a response to actions initiated 18 months ago by a former fire chief who reportedly stated he wanted the department to become independent of town oversight instead of waiting on municipal fund appropriations. Board members insisted that the current arrangement’s costs outweigh the benefits, and they have an obligation to secure the best fire protection at the best cost for their constituents. They assured the public that fire protection would still be provided next year through an alternative entity.

The meetings turned hostile when residents attempted to question the board’s motives. The town’s legal counsel actively blocked public comments, explaining that under Indiana law, a “public meeting” does not grant citizens an inherent right to speak or question leaders.

“A public meeting means that you have the ability to come to any meeting, that you have the opportunity to see and hear the board members discuss things,” the town’s attorney stated to the crowd. “A public meeting is not in any way, shape, or form a meeting [with] the right to discuss or question or give your input… They can take public input, but they do not have to.”

The attorney added that the board was “not on the witness stand” and refused to allow attendees to throw out questions. This hardline stance carried over into last night’s meeting, where board members explicitly notified attendees that the board “is not on trial here” and flatly refused to address any questions regarding the fire department.

The refusal to allow public comment triggered an explosive reaction from the crowd, with residents accusing the board of infringing upon their constitutional rights.

“That’s a crazy way for you to get out,” one attendee shouted. “Do you represent the people in this room?”

During the confrontation, a resident presented a citizen petition to the board, warning leaders: 

“You will be admitted to a contract for [fire] protection. You will be transparent, or you can step down.”

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Town leadership responded by stating that under the contract signed by current Fire Chief Jason Greene, the town is not legally required to provide a reason for the termination. They further claimed that certain legal and contractual factors cannot be openly discussed with the public. Leaders argued that the contract permits termination if the town can no longer afford the protection, cannot maintain the infrastructure, or experiences an accountability breakdown.

The crowd fiercely pushed back on the idea of outsourcing emergency services. “We don’t want to lose our fire department,” a resident countered. “And you’re going to pay Spiceland? They don’t even have a tanker! So where’s the money at? Where’s the $14,000 that belongs to the fire department?”

Longtime Dunreith resident Tim Hensley Sr. also confronted the board, demanding to know the exact date leaders had ever discussed altering the fire contract during a valid public meeting.

The financial dispute at the heart of the crisis involves serious allegations of missing taxpayer funds. By contract, the town is required to pay the DVFD $9,000 annually. However, internal tracking shows a troubling timeline:

  • 2023: The town paid the full $9,000.
  • 2024: The town paid only $4,500, promising to provide receipts for the remaining balance—a promise that was never kept.
  • 2025: The town paid the fire department nothing, yet allegedly reported to the state that the contract was paid in full.

In a formal letter to the citizens of Dunreith and Southern Spiceland Township, Fire Chief Jason Greene strongly disputed the board’s narrative, stating he never advocated for canceling the contract. He noted that if he had wished to terminate the agreement, he would have submitted a certified letter 180 days in advance, as legally required.

Chief Greene confirmed that the town’s attorney sent a certified letter to the department’s lawyer six weeks ago, officially ending the contract on December 31, 2026. Greene warned that as of January 1, 2027, the DVFD will no longer cover Dunreith or Southern Spiceland Township, creating a dangerous safety gap near Interstate 70 where rapid mutual aid from Knightstown is too far away. He promised the department would continue to serve faithfully until the midnight deadline.

Beyond the fire department crisis, the town board meetings concluded with an admission of broader municipal failures. While leaders noted that eight “AMI” utility leaders are communicating with their receivers and the rest will be ordered and placed before the end of the month, they acknowledged a more severe issue facing local taxpayers.

“We have a failing electrical infrastructure,” a board member stated at the close of the meeting. “And we do not invest in it.”

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