Listen Live
Close
Local

Braun Officially Introduces Goodrich as Indiana Commerce Secretary

CEO of Gaylor Electric Chuck Goodrich is a former state representative.

Published on July 14, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Chuck Goodrich
Chuck Goodrich

INDIANAPOLIS — Chuck Goodrich was officially introduced as Indiana’s next commerce secretary on Tuesday.

The CEO of Gaylor Electric and former state representative from Noblesville will lead the state’s commerce offices and agencies, including the Indiana Economic Development Corp. and the Indiana Destination Development Corp.

“I am really excited to serve the people of Indiana and join this administration,” Goodrich said.

Gov. Mike Braun selected Goodrich for the job following David Adams’s departure last month. Adams spent about two years in that role and will continue to serve as an adviser on life sciences to Gov. Braun through the end of the year.

“He’s going to step into this job, hitting the ground running,” Gov. Braun said of Goodrich. “I’m proud to have him serve as my partner in economic development in a state that in just a year and a half, has probably put stats together better for their own citizens than any other state out there.”

Braun has put affordability at the top of the list of the most important issues in the state. He believes Goodrich will be good for bringing in more investment to the state and helping Hoosier workers.

“The bigger component to affordability would be jobs and wages, and here is where I am most proud of our administration and I know Chuck will continue things in that direction,” the governor said.

Goodrich expressed his excitement about stepping into the role of commerce secretary. He said he has three main goals for the state moving forward.

“Grow and retain talent, grow business, and of course, grow Indiana,” he said.

Goodrich said he will work closely with other state agencies to help create more opportunities for every Hoosier worker.

Related Tags

Chuck Goodrich Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
Symbolic image of video surveillance in public spaces, Singapore
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam’s Defense Of Flock Cameras

Indianapolis Indiana downtown city skyline with State Capitol building
11 Items
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

10 Reason Why Indianapolis Is Unlike Any Other U.S. City

NYPD Officer Reported Shot To The Vest In Brooklyn New York City
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Tony Katz 1st Hr 7/10/26: MSM Says They Were Duped, Iran

Nighttime view of a parking lot with brick buildings, trees, and lampposts illuminating the scene.
Local  |  Staff

Man Shot Dead in Downtown Indy Parking Lot

San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Sanchez Trial Delayed Yet Again

Two law enforcement officers standing in a fenced yard at night.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana Arrest Tied to Global Crime Network

Two mugshot-style portraits of a young Black man with short curly hair and a Black man with a beard.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Repeat Violent Offenders Charged in Shooting of Pregnant Indy Woman

Perseverance tires on Martian surface
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Life on Mars? Purdue Professor Discovers Organic Matter

Local News
Chuck Goodrich
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Braun Officially Introduces Goodrich as Indiana Commerce Secretary

Police Lights: Crash
Local  |  Staff

Woman Dies in Lebanon Motorcycle Crash

Rick Snyder
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

FOP President: Crime Plan Missing Police Input

An empty wallet or with very little money in the hands of an old man.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Westfield Woman Defrauds Elderly Woman Out of Over $500,000

Indiana's housing market mid-year report showing closed home sales, new listings, and median sale price data from January to June 2026.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indiana Home Sales Hit Highest Levels Since 2022

A black fabric bag with the text "Support small business." and the Meta logo.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Meta Hosts Free AI Workshop for Lebanon Small Businesses

Buc-ee's
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Greenwood Commission Moves Buc-ee’s Proposal Forward

US-POLITICS-SENATE
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana State Workers Set to Get a Single Bonus Payment

Indiana county council seal with eagle icon and text "Marion County Council
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indy Council Committee Votes for Data Center Moratorium Proposal

Mugshot of a man with a shaved head wearing an orange prison jumpsuit, looking directly at the camera with a serious expression.
Local  |  FOX 59

Police: Mooresville Man Used Instagram to Solicit 14-Year-Old Decoy

Emergency vehicles and equipment parked on a grassy roadside.
Local  |  Staff

Evacuation Order Lifted After Hazmat Concern in Greenwood

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Texas Man Arrested for Fraud Scheme in Danville

A crowd of people holding American and Israeli flags, gathered for what appears to be a political or patriotic rally or demonstration.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Zionsville Rally Follows Possible Hate Crime

The interior of Wawa convenience store gas station, Lake Buena Vista, Orlando, Florida.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

New Chapter Planned for Former Gray Brothers Site

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close