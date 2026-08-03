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Indy Apartment Fire Leaves More Than 50 Without Homes

Everyone made it out of the building within 15 minutes.

Published on August 3, 2026
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Firefighter in protective gear using a hose to extinguish smoke and flames.
Source: Indianapolis Fire Dept. / Indianapolis Fire Dept.

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 50 people are looking for a place to stay after a fire tore through an east side apartment building Sunday night.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says crews were called just before 8:40 p.m. to the Diplomat Apartments on Albany Street for a reported kitchen fire on the third floor.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke pouring from the building and immediately started evacuating residents while searching for the source of the fire. A short time later, flames spread into the attic, triggering a second alarm.

Everyone made it out of the building within 15 minutes, and firefighters had the fire under control about a half-hour after they arrived.

The fire damaged 20 apartments, leaving 40 adults and 15 children without homes. Firefighters also rescued several pets, and all were reported to be okay.

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