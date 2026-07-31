Indy Man Gets 145 Years for Killing Ex-Girlfriend

INDIANAPOLIS — 145 years is how long the prison sentence is for an Indianapolis man who killed his ex-girlfriend and shot a man in the chest last summer.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced the sentencing for Clarence White on Friday. His jury trial finished on June 18.

White was convicted of murder, three counts of attempted murder, and unlawful possession by a serious violent felon.

Clarence White (Source: Marion County Jail)

“The survivors witnessed an unspeakable tragedy that will forever impact their lives,” said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears. “This sentence reflects the heinousness of the defendant’s actions and ensures he will spend more than a century in prison for the pain he inflicted.”

On June 3, 2025, police said White entered the apartment of Kia Robinson in the 3700 block of N. Pennsylvania Street in Indianapolis and started shooting.

When officers got to the apartment at around 4:30 a.m., they found Robinson’s body. She was pronounced dead there.

Then, police said a man was in the hallway and made his way to the apartment when he was shot in the chest, leaving him seriously injured.

White was found and arrested the next day. IMPD’s Violent Crime Unit and SWAT team recovered the weapon used by White to murder Robinson.