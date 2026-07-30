State Medicaid Program to Cover GLP-1 Treatments for Eligible Hoosiers

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STATEWIDE — A state medicaid program will now cover GLP-1 treatments for eligible Hoosiers.

On Thursday, Indiana Gov. Mike Braun announced that the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) will participate in the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation’s BALANCE demonstration. This means the state will be expanding access to select GLP-1 medications for eligible Indiana Medicaid members.

“Indiana is proud to expand access to essential treatment for eligible Hoosiers,” Gov. Braun said in a release. “This agreement reflects our commitment to Make Indiana Healthy Again by pursuing practical solutions that increase healthier lives.”

Select GLP-1 medications will be made available to Indiana’s Medicaid program for $245 per member per month. After the federal government’s contribution, the state is expected to pay $85.16 per person per month.

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Chair and CEO of Eli Lilly and Company David A. Ricks called Indiana opting into the BALANCE model “a meaningful step forward.”

“Obesity is a serious, chronic disease, and addressing it can open the door to better health,” Ricks said. “Here in Indiana, 71% of adults are living with obesity or overweight. This toll on our state’s health is also a toll on our economy, costing an estimated $10.7 billion a year, or nearly 2% of state GDP.

The release stated that implementation details, including eligibility criteria and timing, will be announced as the agreement is finalized.