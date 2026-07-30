Police Arrest 2, Search for 3 More in Connection to Kokomo Murder

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police have arrested two out of the five suspects they said are connected to a fatal shooting from mid-June in Kokomo.

Early in the morning on June 21, Kokomo police officers responded to a fight in the parking lot of a restaurant/bar in the 2400 block of N Washington Street. Officers said at least one of those involved in the fight had a gun.

Multiple gunshots were fired, with Braylen Johnson, 31, being hit at least once. He was taken to a local hospital, but was later pronounced dead there.

At the conclusion of an investigation by the Kokomo Police Department into the shooting, arrest warrants were issued for five people. Two of the five suspects were taken into custody on Tuesday: Demetrius Coleman, 28, and Keean Green, 28.

Coleman and Green have both been preliminarily charged with one count each of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and criminal recklessness.

The Kokomo Police Department is still searching for three others with outstanding arrest warrants: Jordan Ferguson, 33, Devi Youghn Hartson, 25, and Kacy Posley, 28.

Hartson faces one count each of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and criminal recklessness. Ferguson is charged with one count of assisting a criminal, and Posley’s charge is criminal recklessness.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Kokomo Police Department at 765-456-7411 or Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.