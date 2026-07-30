Listen Live
Close
Local

Rep. Carson Calls to End ICE Detention in IN After Deaths, Neglect

Published on July 30, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Andre Carson speaking in front of Congress
Source: (Photo Credit Tom Williams/Getty Images)

BUNKER HILL, Ind. — An expanding oversight inquiry into U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in Indiana has exposed medical gaps and dangerous living conditions at the Miami Correctional Facility, leading to renewed demands for the immediate shutdown of its ICE detention operations.

Documentary evidence released by Congressman André Carson (IN-07) reveals that federal immigration authorities officially acknowledged detainees at the Bunker Hill facility missed 799 doses of prescribed medication. The admission follows a congressional investigation triggered by the deaths of two men in ICE custody at the site within a six-week span earlier this year.

The Miami Correctional Facility had been operational as an ICE detention center for less than six months when two detainees died:

Lorth Sim, 59, passed away on February 16, 2026.
Tuan Van Bui, 55, passed away on April 1, 2026.

Following the deaths, Rep. Carson conducted an unannounced congressional oversight visit to the facility on April 9, 2026, meeting directly with detainees to evaluate conditions inside. According to Carson, the testimonies he gathered directly contradicted official federal assurances regarding detainee health, safety, and custodial standards.

“I am deeply concerned by officials’ continued failure to provide timely medical care and prescribed medications to people in ICE custody at Miami Correctional Facility,” Rep. Carson stated. “The government has a clear legal duty to protect the health and safety of every person in its custody. When that duty is ignored, the consequences are life-threatening, and in some cases, deadly.”

During Carson’s April inspection, detainees detailed breakdowns in daily operations and emergency care:

Ignored Emergency Alerts: Detainees reported that screams for help during medical emergencies were frequently ignored by staff, noting that non-functioning or unmonitored intercom systems directly impacted response times during life-threatening events.

Severe Lockdowns: Detainees described being confined to their cells during frequent lockdowns lasting six to seven consecutive days.

Basic Rights Denied: Inmates reported receiving only two sets of undergarments with minimal access to working washers and dryers, a lack of accommodations for religious diets or prayer mats, and severe delays in legal mail that caused at least one detainee to miss a crucial court deadline.

In a response sent on behalf of the Department of Homeland Security, David J. Venturella, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Director for ICE, defended the agency’s protocols. Venturella stated that ICE prioritizes detainee health and provides comprehensive care, suggesting that many individuals enter custody without prior access to regular medical care.

While ICE confirmed minor administrative updates—including commissary system upgrades and law library tablet access to congressional privacy forms—its responses confirmed the backlog of 799 missed medication doses.

The revelation comes as the ACLU of Indiana filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of former detainee Andranik Grigoryan, who suffered a severe seizure after facility staff allegedly denied him his prescribed medication.

Rep. Carson is calling for a full, transparent investigation into all injuries and deaths at the Miami Correctional Facility, alongside strict accountability for responsible officials.

“This is not an isolated incident; this is a deadly pattern of neglect,” Carson said. “I renew my call to end ICE detention at Miami Correctional and urge swift action before another person is seriously harmed, injured, or killed by ICE.”

Carson added that he will refuse to vote for any tax dollar allocations to ICE without meaningful accountability and structural reforms.

Related Tags

Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
A person wearing glasses and a white shirt, with a serious expression on their face.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Former Heritage Christian Director Appears in Court

Comments
NFL: AUG 10 Colts Training Camp
Local  |  Staff

ICE Deports Former Colts Player After Judge Orders Removal

Comments
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
Sports  |  Staff

IU Football Player Arrested in Bloomington

Comments
24 Items
Lifestyle  |  Chase Iseghohi

Top 20 Companies to Work for in Indianapolis in 2026

Comments
Todd Young 6/17/26
Tony Katz Today  |  Producer Karl

Todd Young: It’s Maddening That We Can’t Pass The SAVE Act

Comments
John Stehr headshot
5 Items
Politics  |  Producer Karl

Indianapolis Crime Seeping Its Way Into Boone County

Comments
cardinal ritter high schoo
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

IMPD Closes Cardinal Ritter Investigation

Comments
A middle-aged woman with shoulder-length blonde hair and a serious expression, wearing a blue shirt.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indiana Woman Charged with Fatally Stabbing Father, Cutting Heart Out

Comments
Local News
A 3D render of blue injectable medication pens. Each pen clearly displays the text "GLP-1".
Local  |  Staff

State Medicaid Program to Cover GLP-1 Treatments for Eligible Hoosiers

Comments
A person with dreadlocks wearing a black shirt against a gray background.
Local  |  FOX 59

19-year-old Sentenced to 125 Years in Prison for Anderson Murder

Comments
Department of Justice
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Former IN Sergeant Gets Federal Prison for Excessive Force

Comments
Kokomo Police patch with American flag, Native American headdress, and "City of Firsts" text.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Police Arrest 2, Search for 3 More in Connection to Kokomo Murder

Comments
Andre Carson speaking in front of Congress
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Rep. Carson Calls to End ICE Detention in IN After Deaths, Neglect

Comments
A uniformed police officer standing in front of a backdrop with white stars.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Funeral Procession for Lynn Town Marshal Brad Fisher

Comments
A young woman holding a large pink banner that reads "REFUGE GIRLS ACADEMY ABUSES KIDS" while standing on a sidewalk in front of a building.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Protest Targets Lebanon Youth Facility Accused of Abuse; Forced Labor

Comments
A middle-aged Black man with a beard and short curly hair, looking directly at the camera with a serious expression.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indy Man Sentenced for Beating Ex-Girlfriend

Comments
A young person with dreadlocks looking directly at the camera.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Judge Sentences Anderson Teenager to 100 Years in Prison

Comments
A uniformed police officer standing in front of a backdrop with white stars.
3 Items
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Marshall Killed by Woman in Stolen Van

Comments
Back to school students mother group going school together. Parent send little boy and girl for first class semester term with schoolbag or satchel together. Collaborative learning and empathy daycare
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

IN Non-Profit Collects School Supplies Ahead of School Year

Comments
Banks on Senate Floor
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Banks: Fauci Testimony Shows He Won’t Answer ‘Tough Questions’

Comments
Marconi Radio Awards presented by NAB, with awards for Best Radio Podcast of the Year and Large Market Station of the Year.
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

Radio One Indianapolis Celebrates National Recognition with Two 2026 NAB Marconi Award Finalists 

Comments
A bearded man wearing a red and black plaid shirt and a black knit hat, standing in front of a wooden wall.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Police Find Missing Greenwood Man in Owen County

Comments
More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close