Lynn Honors Fallen Marshal Brad Fisher at Vigil

Source: FOX 59 / FOX 59

LYNN, Ind — The town of Lynn came together Thursday night to remember Town Marshal Brad Fisher, who was killed while responding to a call involving a stolen van.

Fisher was hit by a stolen van driven by a wanted woman Wednesday, according to Indiana State Police. A vigil was held at Randolph Southern Junior-Senior High School’s baseball field, a place that held special meaning for Fisher.

The scoreboard displayed 16-12, the final score from 2010 when Fisher coached the baseball team to its first sectional championship.

Family, friends and community members shared memories of Fisher’s life beyond law enforcement. Many wore Chicago Cubs gear, honoring one of his favorite teams.