Listen Live
Close
Specials

The Spirit of ’76 | America at 250

A day-by-day journey through the Revolutionary era.

Published on February 24, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indianapolis Spirit of 76 WIBC SPecial on the radio 93.1

The Spirit of ’76 | Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday

The American Revolution didn’t happen in a single speech or a single battle.

It unfolded day by day — in frozen camps, in crowded taverns, in Parliament chambers, on riverbanks and battlefields.

The Spirit of ’76 takes you through the Revolutionary era day by day — following the calendar of events that shaped the birth of a nation.

Some days brought battles.
Some brought betrayal.
Some quietly changed the future.

In just one minute each weekday, you’ll step inside the decisions, risks, and resolve that carried America from unrest to independence.

It’s history told in real time. And it’s a story still worth hearing.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Todd Huston
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

95-4 Vote Clears Path for Bears’ Move to Hammond

Special Prosecutor Rosemary Khoury says Marion County grand jury has declined to charge a police officer in the shooting death of Dreasjon “Sean” Reed.
Local  |  John Herrick

Rep. Andre Carson Says He Won’t Attend State of the Union

Super Bowl LIX Previews
Local  |  John Herrick

Why Indiana Sports Corp. Wants to Bring the NFL Draft to Indianapolis

close up of hand woman typing on smart phone at home
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Indiana University Indianapolis Launches New Digital Forensics Degree to Combat Rising Cybercrime

INDOT New Initiative
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

INDOT’s New Roadway Worker Safety Initiative: Project Greenlight

Hailey Paige Buzbee
Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana Lawmakers Advancing Legislation on Ways to Strengthen Amber Alert System and Protect Kids on Social Media

Alicia Hughes
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Union City Defends Release of Hughes Interrogation Video

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

House Passes SB 1: Critics Warn of “Red Tape” for Medicaid and SNAP

WEATHER
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

NWS: Indiana Rain to Snow Wednesday Night

Jim Banks at a congressional hearing
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Banks Demands Federal Investigation of Trucking Scams in Indiana

Van Lost Control; Hits Deputy Vehicle
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Vehicle Struck

Ryan Carr
Local  |  John Herrick

Ryan Carr Named Executive Director of IU Basketball

IHSAA Girls Basketball State Finals
Local  |  John Herrick

IHSAA Girls Basketball State Finals Set for Saturday, Center Grove is 28-0

Brian Elliott
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Remembering Beech Grove Police Officer Brian Elliott

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close