Hoosiers Reflect on Season, Discuss The Future As They Await Selection Sunday

Source: IU Athletics

CHICAGO–The Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team and their head coach Darian DeVries are reflecting on both the regular season and the Big Ten Tournament as they wait to see what comes next.

The Hoosiers are sitting at 18-14 on the year and waiting to see what happens with other teams that are on the bubble.

Shortly after the Hoosiers were eliminated from the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday night by Northwestern, DeVries was asked if the team would accept an invitation to play in any other postseason tournament if they do not make the NCAA Tournament.

Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“We haven’t gotten that far yet. We’ll have to talk to the administration, coaches, and players to see where that’s all at,” said DeVries in the postgame press conference.

DeVries has also talked publicly about what needs to improve about next season’s team.

“As the season has gone on, we need to develop more size and depth for this league (the Big Ten). That’s going to be critical. Those are two things we just didn’t have a lot of. The interior, the rebounding, being able to post, and have guys in and out that are able to subsitute. That is something we’ll have to really search hard for,” said DeVries.

Indiana Senior guard Conor Enright said he has a lot of confidence in DeVries.

“He’s the right guy. He’s going to get better every year. He’s a great coach. I think IU fans need to believe in coach because he’s going to get it done here,” said Enright.

Senior guard Tayton Conerway has one year of eligibility left after this season. He was named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year before coming to Indiana when he played for Troy. Before making the move to Troy, Conerway played JUCO basketball at Grayson College and Ranger College.

“I’m just glad it ain’t JUCO no more eating them cardboard Domino’s pizzas. No hate on Domino’s. I do love Domino’s. I’m just blessed to be here and be around these coaches. I can’t wait to see what’s next,” said Conerway after the loss to Northwestern.

Hoosier guard Tucker DeVries, who came with has father Darian to Indiana, said he’s frustrated by the way things turned out.

“We all came here wanting to lay the groundwork for this program and the culture and really set the tone. But down the stretch of the season, we just weren’t really able to capitalize on some of the opportunities that we had,” said Tucker.

Now the Hoosiers wait to see what opportunities they have left.