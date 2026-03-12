Listen Live
Close
Local

Hoosiers Reflect on Season, Discuss The Future

Hoosiers Reflect on Season, Discuss The Future As They Await Selection Sunday

Published on March 12, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

IU Men's Basketball
Source: IU Athletics

CHICAGO–The Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team and their head coach Darian DeVries are reflecting on both the regular season and the Big Ten Tournament as they wait to see what comes next.

The Hoosiers are sitting at 18-14 on the year and waiting to see what happens with other teams that are on the bubble.

Shortly after the Hoosiers were eliminated from the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday night by Northwestern, DeVries was asked if the team would accept an invitation to play in any other postseason tournament if they do not make the NCAA Tournament.

“We haven’t gotten that far yet. We’ll have to talk to the administration, coaches, and players to see where that’s all at,” said DeVries in the postgame press conference.

DeVries has also talked publicly about what needs to improve about next season’s team.

“As the season has gone on, we need to develop more size and depth for this league (the Big Ten). That’s going to be critical. Those are two things we just didn’t have a lot of. The interior, the rebounding, being able to post, and have guys in and out that are able to subsitute. That is something we’ll have to really search hard for,” said DeVries.

Indiana Senior guard Conor Enright said he has a lot of confidence in DeVries.

“He’s the right guy. He’s going to get better every year. He’s a great coach. I think IU fans need to believe in coach because he’s going to get it done here,” said Enright.

Senior guard Tayton Conerway has one year of eligibility left after this season. He was named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year before coming to Indiana when he played for Troy. Before making the move to Troy, Conerway played JUCO basketball at Grayson College and Ranger College.

“I’m just glad it ain’t JUCO no more eating them cardboard Domino’s pizzas. No hate on Domino’s. I do love Domino’s. I’m just blessed to be here and be around these coaches. I can’t wait to see what’s next,” said Conerway after the loss to Northwestern.

Hoosier guard Tucker DeVries, who came with has father Darian to Indiana, said he’s frustrated by the way things turned out.

“We all came here wanting to lay the groundwork for this program and the culture and really set the tone. But down the stretch of the season, we just weren’t really able to capitalize on some of the opportunities that we had,” said Tucker.

Now the Hoosiers wait to see what opportunities they have left.

Related Tags

Local News - Sports Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
General view of Purdue Boilermakers campus
Local  |  Staff

Police: Person Found Dead on Purdue’s Campus

Jim Banks at a congressional hearing
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Senator Banks Introduces Bill on Youth Suicide Prevention

statehouse
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indiana’s 2026 Legislative Wrap-Up

Weather
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

NWS: Breezy Hoosier Friday, Storm Risk Sunday

Handcuffed Prisoner
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Wife Claims Misconduct and Abuse at IDOC Facility

IU Men's Basketball
Local  |  John Herrick

Hoosiers Reflect on Season, Discuss The Future As They Await Selection Sunday

Mike Braun
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Braun Backs Turning Point USA Student Groups in Schools

Greg Ballard
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Ballard Starts New Party in Run for Secretary of State

Miami Correctional Facility
Local  |  Niki Kelly, Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana Coroner Calls ICE Detainee’s Death ‘Natural’

Caio Collett
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

First Batch of Indy 500 Blue Envelopes Sent out

Northwestern v Indiana
Local  |  John Herrick

Northwestern Dominates Second Half, Beats Hoosiers in Big Ten Tourney

Tornado Rips Through Lake Village
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Updates on Tornado That Ripped Through Newton County

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Arcadia Man Sentenced in 1992 Murder of Tony Bledsoe

Drivers React to Possible Tolls
Local  |  WISH-TV

Indiana Drivers React to Possible Tolls on I-70 Starting in 2029

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close