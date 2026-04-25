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18-Year-Old Dies in 2-Vehicle Crash in Dearborn County

18-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies in 2-Vehicle Crash in Dearborn County

Indiana State Police said the motorcyclist was from Ohio and traveling at a high rate of speed before crashing into the back of a pickup truck.

Published on April 25, 2026

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DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — A motorcyclist from Ohio was killed in a two-vehicle crash near the Indiana/Ohio state line Friday morning.

Indiana State Police said the crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. on Interstate 74 in northeastern Dearborn County.

Troopers believe a 2023 Ford pickup truck was in the passing lane on I-74 heading west when a 2004 Honda motorcycle crashed into the rear of the truck. The motorcyclist, identified as 18-year-old Christopher Davis, was ejected from his motorcycle and later died at a hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 30-year-old man from Arizona, was not hurt and is cooperating with the investigation.

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