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Conservation Officers Investigate Drowning at Jennings County Lake

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said a 20-year-old man's body was found in Crosley Lake early Friday morning.

Published on May 15, 2026

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A boat belonging to an Indiana conservation officer.
Source: Indiana Department of Natural Resources

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — A 20-year-old man died Thursday night at a lake in Jennings County.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said conservation officers were called to Crosley Lake around 9 p.m. for a report of a drowning.

According to the Indiana DNR, a man was trying to back a pickup truck down the boat ramp at the lake when the truck rolled off the ramp and into the water. The truck floated about 100 feet away from shore.

Conservation officers said Christopher Allman, 20, of North Vernon, and a passenger in the truck, got out and started swimming back to shore. The passenger in the truck made it back safely, but unfortunately, Allman had gone under the water and did not resurface.

Allman’s body was later recovered just after 1 a.m. Friday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Indiana DNR said an investigation remains active.

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