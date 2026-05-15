Mother Defends Actions After Fight at Avon Middle School North

Source: Facebook / facebook

AVON, Ind — An Avon Community School Corporation mother is defending her actions after a confrontation at Avon Middle School North that she says started when her daughter was attacked during a track meet.

Jamika Marne posted a video on Facebook explaining why she went to the school and why she reacted the way she did after learning her daughter had been hurt.

The fight happened Wednesday. Principal Mike McKinney said the situation escalated after a parent got involved, leading to police intervention.

“It ain’t nobody gonna be able to ever, ever tell me how to act and react when it comes to my kid,” Marne said in the video.

Marne said her daughter Audrey is on the track team and had stayed after a junior varsity meet to support teammates. She said she trusted her daughter because “she’s not a problem child.”

“With that being said, I get a call and my baby face, her eye is shut,” Marne said. “You telling me I’m supposed to act civil when I get to this track meet and nobody was around to protect my child?”

Marne claims her daughter was alone in a bathroom when four girls confronted her.

“She was in the bathroom alone with all four of them girls,” she said.

Marne also said she believes the conflict had been building for two years and claims she repeatedly raised concerns with the school before the incident happened.

“This little girl been messing with my baby for two years and I’ve been going to the school. Ain’t nobody done nothing,” she said.

Marne criticized the response from officers and school staff after she arrived at the school.

“When I get to the school, the officers are attacking me and not the little girls,” she said. “I’m actively crashing out about my child. That don’t make sense to me.”

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She also pushed back against criticism online, saying people are focusing on her reaction instead of what happened to her daughter.

“Nobody is addressing why I was up there doing what I was doing,” Marne said. “They just trying to make it seem like I was just acting crazy.”

Marne said she stands by defending her children and said she has no regrets about speaking out publicly.

“My kids are everything,” she said. “I don’t have to explain myself to nobody.”

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