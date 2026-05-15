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Woman and Her Boyfriend Found Dead in Anderson Apartment

Published on May 15, 2026

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Woman and Her Boyfriend Found Dead in Anderson Home

ANDERSON, Ind.–A woman and her boyfriend were found dead inside an apartment in Anderson Thursday night.

Two sisters came to Anderson to check on their mother because they had not heard from her in several days. They both found their mother and her mother’s boyfriend dead. The apartment is in the 3200 block of Autumn Ridge, which is roughly a half mile away from E. State Road 32.

“Detectives with the Anderson Police Department and Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene where they interviewed the witnesses and collected two firearms from the residence. Based off of the preliminary evidence collected at the scene, our investigators believe the incident to be domestic related,” said Major Caleb Anderson with the Anderson Police Department.

Anderson said there was no one else inside the home besides the mother and her boyfriend. There were also no signs of forced entry.

“The two siblings were able to gain access into the apartment by using a key. Both sisters have spoken to investigators and they are being fully cooperative,” said Anderson.

The home on Autumn Ridge is not something police have a lot of history with.

“It is not a place that we have returned to on multiple occasions,” said Anderson.

An autopsy will be done to determine the cause and manner of death. The incident remains under active investigation. If you have any information, you can give the Anderson Police Department a call at 765-648-6700.

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