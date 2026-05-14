Colts face tough start with Ravens, Chiefs, Texans in first 3 weeks.

London game against Commanders followed by quick turnaround to Steelers.

Late-season divisional matchups with Titans and Jaguars could have playoff implications.

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Colts 2026 Regular Season Schedule

INDIANAPOLIS – A frontloaded schedule with a trip to London highlights the Colts schedule.

The Colts will also be in primetime a couple of times in 2026.

He e is the 2026 regular season schedule for the Colts:

Week 1, vs. Ravens, September 13th (Sunday, 1:00 PM, CBS)

-There’s been a good amount of staff turnover in Baltimore but it’s still Lamar Jackson under center. As Jackson heads into his 9th season, Jackson has played just 1 game in Lucas Oil Stadium in his career (2020). The Colts will see a new coaching staff in this opener, as Jesse Minter is the new man in charge of Baltimore.

Week 2, at Chiefs, September 20th, (Sunday, 8:20 PM, NBC)

-It’s quite the first road trip of the season for the Colts, with two quarterbacks coming off serious injuries from this past season. In beating the Colts last year in overtime, Patrick Mahomes has now checked off beating every NFL team in the regular season. The Colts will head back to Kansas City for a second straight year.

Week 3, vs. Texans, September 27th (Sunday, 1:00 PM, CBS)

-The first divisional opponent comes in Week 3 for the Colts. The Texans have now won 5 in a row against the Colts, including 3 one-possession games all at Lucas Oil Stadium (all by 4 points or less). This is 3 pretty legit opponents out of the gate for the Colts, even though the Ravens and Chiefs both missed the playoffs last season.

Week 4, at Commanders, October 4th (Sunday, 9:30 AM, NFL Network)

-It’s a second straight trip overseas, this one to London. This is a Commanders home game, and will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which is not the same London venue the Colts played in 2016 (Wembley Stadium, vs. Jaguars). Former Colts safety Nick Cross joined the Commanders in free agency.

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Week 5, at Steelers, October 11th (Sunday, 1:00 PM, CBS)

-So the Colts will not only play a game following their trip to London, but they’ll get on a plane. Although it’s just an hour trip to take on the Steelers. Remember, in 2016, the Colts also played the immediate week after playing in London, beating the Bears inside of Lucas Oil Stadium. You think Michael Pittman Jr. will have this one circled on the calendar?

Week 6, vs. Titans, October 18th (Sunday, 1:00 PM, FOX)

-Robert Saleh taking over the Titans was the lone head coaching change in the AFC South this past offseason. The Titans took Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate 4th overall. This is the Colts lone home game in a 5-week stretch that includes a trip to London.

Week 7, at Vikings, October 25th (Sunday, 1:00 PM, CBS)

-Will it be Kyler Murray or JJ McCarthy under center for Minnesota? That sounds like a legit off-season quarterback for Minnesota.

Week 8: at Jaguars, November 1st (Sunday, 1:00 PM, CBS)

-While the Colts finally ended their Week 1 drought last season, the streak in Jacksonville is alive and frightening. It dates back to 2014 for the last time the Colts won there, with Daniel Jones tearing his Achilles last December adding to quite the horror story.

Week 9, vs. Cowboys, November 8th (Sunday, 1:00 PM, FOX)

-You think some Cowboys fans will take over Lucas Oil Stadium for this one? It’s the first time the Cowboys have played in Indy since 2018. This is quite the first 9-week stretch for the Colts in a schedule that, on paper, is very frontloaded.

Week 10, vs. Dolphins, November 15th (Sunday, 1:00 PM, CBS)

-The Dolphins return to Indy again in 2026, but this time they’ll do it with a new head coach and new quarterback from last year.

Week 11, at Texans, November 19th (Thursday, 8:15 PM, Amazon)

-The first Thursday night game since 2022 for the Colts! DeMeco Ryans and Shane Steichen were hired in the same coaching cycle, with C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson the draft picks to follow. And the Texans have won 5 of 6 since.

Week 12, vs. Giants, November 29th, (Sunday, 1:00 PM, FOX)

-Daniel Jones will see his former team in another NFC East visit in 2026 coming off a mini bye. Remember, it’s John Harabugh now leading the Giants.

Week 13, BYE

-So it’s an early December bye for the Colts in 2026. They’ll play 12 straight games, with the mini bye not coming until Week 11. That’s a 10-game stretch of a long trip overseas, but nothing in the mountain/western time zone, to start the season.

Week 14, at Eagles, December 13th (Sunday, 1:00 PM, FOX)

-Nick Sirianni and Shane Steichen have ample history with each other and they will now meet for the first time as opposing head coaches. There aren’t many marquee opponents in the second half of the year, but the Eagles would qualify as one.

Week 15: vs. at Titans, December 20th, (Sunday, 1:00 PM, CBS)

-The Colts have won 6 in a row over the Titans, turning the tables since Mike Vrabel was the head coach in Nashville. Is a December trip to Nashville still appealing to traveling Colts fans?

Week 16, vs. Bengals, (TBD)

-The short trip of I-74 will be there for the Bengals, with Joe Burrow playing his second ever game inside of Lucas Oil Stadium. Lou Anaurmo sees his former team in this matchup.

Week 17, at Browns, January 3rd (Sunday, 1:00PM, FOX)

-Cleveland in January? Hello, iffy weather. It is anyone’s guess as to who Cleveland will have under center for this matchup. Cleveland hired former Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken as their new head coach this offseason.

Week 18, vs. Jaguars, (TBD)

-Unlike in Jacksonville, the Colts have been much better against the Jags inside of Lucas Oil Stadium. Although, the Jags won a big late-season matchup in Indy last year.Could we see a lot at stake in this season finale?

Colts 2026 Regular Season Schedule was originally published on 1075thefan.com