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Jordin Sparks to Perform National Anthem at Indianapolis 500

Published on May 14, 2026

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Jordin Sparks
Source: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS–Grammy nominated singer Jordin Sparks will sing the national anthem at this year’s Indianapolis 500.

This will be her third time performing the anthem before the Indianapolis 500, as she also sang in 2015 and 2024.

“Jordin knows how important the national anthem performance is to the pre-race ceremonies of the Indianapolis 500, and we have been moved by her two previous renditions,” INDYCAR and IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “This year’s performance will be a special moment as we mark the 250th birthday of our nation and prepare for another incredible edition of the world’s greatest race.”

Sparks garnered worldwide attention as the youngest winner of season six of “American Idol,” one of the show’s highest-rated seasons. Cumulatively, Sparks’ popular singles have sold over 10 million digital tracks in the U.S. Sparks is also a gifted songwriter. Ariana Grande’s smash single, “The Way,” was co-written by Sparks and earned her a B.M.I. songwriting award. She has toured with superstars Britney Spears, Alicia Keys, The Jonas Brothers, New Kids on The Block and Backstreet Boys, and headlined her own tour.

Sparks has earned two B.E.T. Awards, one American Music Award and one People’s Choice Award and has been nominated for two MTV Awards, a Dove Award, a Billboard Award and two Grammy Awards. In 2023, she received Dove, Billboard and Grammy nominations for her No. 1 single with FOR KING + COUNTRY, “Love Me Like I Am.” She also released the R&B single “Call My Name” and the holiday single “Candy Cane Lane.”

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