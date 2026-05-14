Indy Postal Workers Face Felonies for Stolen Phones, Super Bowl Ring

Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — Three Indianapolis postal workers are facing felony charges for stealing cell phones and a nearly $10,000 Super Bowl ring, according to police.

Investigators tracked the theft to the Brookville Road distribution center after getting a tip about missing cellphones. When postal inspectors confronted employee Shavez Walker, they found him wearing the missing 49ers ring on the job. Walker claimed he found it on a forklift, but surveillance video shows him walking into work already wearing it.

While Walker faces theft and official misconduct charges for the ring, prosecutors also charged two of his coworkers, Marcus Milbrooks and Doneeka Terry, for stealing and selling dozens of stolen phones from the mail system.

Last month, a postal worker was charged with stabbing a coworker at the same distribution center.