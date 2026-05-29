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Teacher Charged After Classroom Attack in Fishers

Police say the student had visible cuts on his arm and hand.

Published on May 29, 2026

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FISHERS, Ind. — A Fishers teacher is facing strangulation charges after police say he attacked a 12-year-old student inside a classroom at Eman Schools.

Investigators say 39-year-old Nathan Sandlin is charged with battery resulting in bodily injury to a child under 14 and strangulation.

Officers were called to Eman Schools on Visionary Way around 3:49 p.m. on May 21 after staff reported a battery that had happened earlier in the day.

According to court documents, the incident happened on the last day of school, when students were taking part in activities like water gun fights and games. A student told police he walked into a classroom where others were playing and Sandlin was present. The student said Sandlin demanded his water gun, and when he tried to hide it, the teacher grabbed both of his wrists, causing pain.

Witnesses told police other students asked Sandlin to let the student go, but investigators say he then pulled the child in from behind and wrapped him in a hold around the torso, squeezing him to the point where he struggled to breathe.

School staff turned over surveillance video that investigators say shows Sandlin grabbing and restraining the student while the child cried out in pain.

Police say the student had visible cuts on his arm and hand that appeared to be fresh fingernail marks.

Officers later met with Sandlin at his home in Fishers. He told investigators he was trying to de-escalate an unruly student and used a restraint technique he said he learned in a previous school job.

Eman Schools says it is conducting an internal review and cannot comment further at this time, but says it remains committed to student and staff safety.

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