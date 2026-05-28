1 Kid, 1 Adult Stable After Being Shot on Indy’s Near Northeast Side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man and a child were shot Thursday afternoon on the near northeast side of Indianapolis.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the two are both in serious condition at a hospital.
Sometime around 5:20 p.m., IMPD officers were called to the 3100 block of Baltimore Terrace near 30th Street and Keystone Avenue on a report of shots fired. When police got there, they found a young boy and a man with gunshot wounds.
IMPD said the victims were transported to area hospitals in serious but stable condition.
No other information about the incident has been released.
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