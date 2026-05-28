Man Taken to Hospital After Morning Traffic Stop in Indy

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in critical condition after a traffic stop on the southwest side early Wednesday.

Indiana State Police say a trooper pulled over David Potts around 2:10 a.m. near Holt Road and Oliver Avenue and learned he had a theft warrant out of Hendricks County.

Potts ran when the trooper tried to arrest him. The trooper chased him and used a Taser, and Potts fell into a grassy area nearby. When the trooper reached him, he wasn’t responsive.

Officers began CPR and used an AED until paramedics arrived. Potts was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

State Police say the investigation is ongoing.