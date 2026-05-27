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Prioritizing Mental Health During Mental Health Awareness Month

One of the new laws passed this year out of the Indiana Statehouse aims to support patients and improve outcomes at mental health and addiction recovery centers.

Published on May 27, 2026

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Source: Olena Vasylieva / Getty

STATEWIDE — Indiana lawmakers are highlighting a new law during Mental Health Awareness Month that supports patients and aims to improve outcomes at mental health and addiction recovery centers.

During the 2026 legislative session, lawmakers passed House Enrolled Act 1296, which requires recovery residences to register, follow ethical standards and be publicly listed so Hoosiers and their families can identify legitimate and compliant facilities. The law also cracks down on deceptive operators who take advantage of vulnerable individuals seeking treatment and recovery services.

State Rep. Lori Goss-Reaves (R-Marion) co-authored the bill, saying it will support responsible rehabilitation efforts while encouraging better long-term outcomes for Hoosiers.

“Recovery and reentry services can change lives, but there must be trust and accountability in the system,” said Rep. Goss-Reaves. “This legislation encourages responsible rehabilitation, supports mental health recovery and helps ensure facilities are operating in the best interest of the people they serve.”

State representative Julie Olthoff, a Republican from Crown Point, supported the bill and has long advocated for mental health and youth suicide prevention efforts. She believes that supporting Hoosiers also means ensuring people can trust the care they receive when seeking help.

“When someone is seeking help for addiction or mental health challenges, they deserve to know the facility they are turning to is legitimate, ethical and focused on recovery,” Rep. Olthoff said. “This law strengthens accountability and helps protect Hoosiers and their families during some of the most difficult times in their lives.”

A few years ago, the state of Indiana ranked 42nd in the country for mental health access and outcomes, according to House Republicans. More recently, it has moved up to 24th, with more work to do to support Hoosiers’ mental health.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis, call or text 988 to connect with the suicide and crisis lifeline. It is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

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