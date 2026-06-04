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Indiana Might Be Asked To Sweeten The Pot For The Bears

Price tag could be upward of $90 million if the team leaves early and moves its games to Hammond

Published on June 4, 2026

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  • Illinois unable to secure deal with Bears, increasing Indiana's chances of landing the team.
  • Indiana offers attractive package, including new entertainment developments and revenue streams.
  • Question remains whether Indiana will be asked to pay $90M to buy Bears out of Soldier Field lease.
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Indiana Might Be Asked To Sweeten The Pot For The Bears

Will the Chicago Bears be calling Indiana home soon? The possibility of the team relocating to the Hoosier state has been a topic of discussion for years, and recent developments suggest that the odds are looking up for the state’s chances.

According to Fox 32 (Chicago) guest John Deal (Post Oak Group), Illinois’s inability to secure a deal with the team has led to a significant increase in Indiana’s chances of landing the Bears. “Prior to the vote, I would have rated Indiana’s odds at maybe 15 to 20 percent,” said Deal, “but at this point, I would say the odds have risen dramatically. This is a very attractive package, I would think, for the Bears, and to me, it looks highly likely that the deal’s going to go through and they’re gonna see a move.”

However, the real question remains whether the state will be asked to pony up some cash to buy the Bears out of their Soldier Field lease, which could cost upwards of $90 million.

Indiana’s offer is looking increasingly attractive, with the state’s governor Mike Braun saying, “We made it easy for them to do” and “we’re not here to assume your debts.” The guest on the show echoed this sentiment, saying, “We’re not going to pay you additionally for the pleasure. The answer is no. And for the record, don’t ask. Do not ask for another $90 million. You were going to have to pay that no matter what, so you pay it.”

The potential benefits of the deal are clear, with the guest highlighting the long-term benefits of playing in Hammond, including the creation of new entertainment developments and the potential for the team to bring in new revenue streams. “The long-term benefit of playing in Hammond is going to provide you $90 million tenfold over the years that you have this stadium, especially after it’s paid off,”

As the situation continues to unfold, one thing is clear: the stakes are high, and the outcome is far from certain. Will Indiana’s offer be enough to sway the Bears, or will Illinois manage to salvage the deal? To get the latest updates and insights, tune to Tony Katz and hear the full segment about the intricacies of the situation.

Listen to the “Indiana Might Be Asked To Sweeten The Pot For The Bears” discussion in full here:     

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