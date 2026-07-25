Listen Live
Close
Local

Carson Hocevar Wins Pole for Sunday's Brickyard 400

Carson Hocevar Wins Pole for Sunday's Brickyard 400

The Spire Motorsports driver laid down a 186.598 mph lap in the No. 77 car to top the leaderboard, earning the third pole of his career.

Published on July 25, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

AUTO: JUL 25 NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Carson Hocevar Wins Pole for Sunday’s Brickyard 400

Carson Hocevar will lead the field to green Sunday for the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway after capturing the Busch Light Pole Award on a gloomy Saturday at the 2.5-mile track. The Spire Motorsports driver laid down a 186.598 mph lap in the No. 77 car to top the leaderboard, earning the third pole of his career.

Hocevar’s teammate Daniel Suárez made it a Spire Motorsports sweep of the front row, qualifying second at 186.382 mph. Tyler Reddick (186.077 mph), Ty Gibbs (185.966 mph) and points leader Denny Hamlin (185.835 mph) rounded out the top five.

Michael McDowell, Corey Heim, Alex Bowman, AJ Allmendinger and Kyle Larson filled out the rest of the top 10 for Sunday’s starting grid.

A few storylines worth watching heading into the race: defending Brickyard 400 champion Bubba Wallace will start well back in 29th after qualifying at 183.861 mph, a tough spot from which to defend his title. Meanwhile, the NASCAR In-Season Challenge adds another layer of intrigue, with finalists Ryan Blaney and Todd Gilliland set to roll off 13th and 36th, respectively, in a head-to-head battle for a $1 million bonus.

RELATED | Top 5 Iconic Moments in NASCAR Brickyard 400 History

Sunday’s race is set for 2 p.m. ET and will air nationally on TNT Sports, truTV and HBO Max, with radio coverage available through the IMS Radio Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. For Indianapolis-area fans, 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan remains the local radio home for all the action.

It’s been a strong qualifying weekend for Spire Motorsports as a whole, and Saturday’s front-row lockout gives Hocevar and Suárez a real head start heading into Sunday’s 160-lap race around the historic oval. With Hamlin looking to extend his points lead and Wallace facing a longer climb than he’d like, Sunday’s Brickyard 400 is shaping up to be one of the more compelling races of the summer.

Related Stories

Carson Hocevar Wins Pole for Sunday's Brickyard 400 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Man Sues IMPD After Body Camera Disproves Attempted Murder Charge

Comments
Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Noblesville Police Arrest Four Men in Undercover Online Predator Sting

Comments
A person wearing glasses and a white shirt, with a serious expression on their face.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Former Heritage Christian Director Appears in Court

Comments
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
Sports  |  Staff

IU Football Player Arrested in Bloomington

Comments
A photo of Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears at a press conference
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

The Silence Regarding Ryan Mears Is Deafening

Comments
Two men in suits speaking, with a police officer standing in a doorway behind them.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indy Latin Dance Figure Sentenced for Sexual Battery, Confinement

Comments
A hazy, smoke-filled landscape along a river with a bridge, as reported by the weather forecast for Indianapolis, Indiana on July 19, 2026.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Wildfire Smoke Keeps Air Quality Poor in Indiana

Comments
USD Wealth
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indy Home Health Agency Faces $10.9M Medicaid Fraud Charges

Comments
Local News
Trending

Trending

Local  |  Nick Cottongim

Carson Hocevar Wins Pole for Sunday's Brickyard 400

Comments
A smiling man in a gray shirt and sunglasses standing next to a red car in an urban setting. A smiling woman with tattoos on her arm leaning against a wall.
Local  |  FOX 59

Suspect Charged 3 Years After Double Homicide

Comments
A young man wearing a red Nike polo shirt with the Nike logo visible, standing against a dark background.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Family Of Man Killed in IMPD Shooting Seeks Answers

Comments
Mugshot of a young man with short hair wearing an orange jumpsuit and looking directly at the camera.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Perry County Man Arrested For Child Sex Crimes

Comments
Firefighters and emergency responders at the scene of a large fire, with heavy smoke and debris visible.
Local  |  Staff

Explosion, Fire Break Out at New Castle Scrapyard

Comments
The AES building in downtown Indy
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Groups Fight BlackRock’s Planned Takeover of AES

Comments
Police Lights Outside
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

4 Colombian Nationals Charged with Stealing $365K from Fishers Home

Comments
Red and Blue Police Lights
Local  |  Staff

Police: Child Accidentally Shot Themselves in New Palestine

Comments
Empty Classroom with Desks and Blackboard
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Helping Kids Beat Back-to-School Anxiety and Nervousness

Comments
A close-up portrait of a Black man with a beard, wearing a white shirt and looking directly at the camera.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Arkansas Inmate Charged in Woman’s ’23 Death in Marion County

Comments
Indiana Fever v Las Vegas Aces
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Former Fever Player: Team Fired Male Employee for Sexual Harassment

Comments
Close-up portrait of a young Black man with dreadlocks looking directly at the camera.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Teenager Arrested in Carroll County Shooting; 1 Dead

Comments
A boat belonging to an Indiana Conservation Officer.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Child Dies After Greensburg Pond Rescue

Comments
Victims Of Russian Guided Bomb Attack On Sumy
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Tourniquet Becomes Lifesaving Tool After IMPD Shooting

Comments
More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close