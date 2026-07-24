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Child Dies After Greensburg Pond Rescue

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said a kid died days after being recovered from a pond in Greensburg.

Published on July 24, 2026

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A boat belonging to an Indiana Conservation Officer.
Source: (Photo by Indiana DNR.)

GREENSBURG, Ind. –-The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says a child died days after being recovered from a pond in Greensburg.

Indiana Conservation Officers say the child was found unconscious in the water near a dock on July 17. A parent performed life-saving measures before medics arrived.

The victim was taken to an Ohio hospital, where conservation officers were notified Thursday that the child had died.

The Hamilton County, Ohio, Coroner’s Office determined the preliminary cause of death was drowning following an autopsy.

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Greensburg Indiana Department of Natural Resources Ohio Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

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