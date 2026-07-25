Suspect Charged 3 Years After Double Homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators provided a break on Friday in a double homicide case that the victims’ families feared had gone cold.

Noah Brimmage (24) now faces murder charges more than three years after the killings of 24-year-old Olivia Brown and 27-year-old Darian Wiley on the north side of Indianapolis.

27-year-old Darian Wiley (left) and 24-year-old Olivia Brown (right) (Source: FOX 59)

“When people pass like this, unexpectedly, and in such an awful way, everybody says, ‘Oh, they were such a light,’ said Brown’s sister, Lauren Prestamer. “But these two really were.”

Brown’s older sisters describe her close friend, Wiley, as a gentleman — walking Brown to her car after a night out in May 2023, when they were shot in cold blood. Both families spent years without answers, only surveillance video investigators believed showed possible suspects in hoodies following the pair.

“It’s very difficult to be trapped in this space where you don’t know what’s going to happen, and it feels like there’s no justice, and the world just passes you by, and people start to forget her and Darian as well,” said Brown’s sister, Hannah Carter.

Now, court records have unmasked one of the suspects, Brimmage.

His 11-page probable cause affidavit details a slew of other crimes police believe Brimmage was involved in around the same time — from firing shots in the days before, to driving the getaway car in a shooting less than a day after the murders, then later setting a house and car on fire, shooting at people trying to escape.

For the arson and criminal recklessness, Brimmage did plead guilty and is currently serving prison time.

“I feel like we’re still kind of in limbo with just one,” Prestamer said. “Now, we’re like, ‘OK, where’s the other one?’”

Investigators have not publicly identified the second murder suspect. Nor have documents shed light on why it took so long to file charges against Brimmage.

Within days of the shooting, during a traffic stop, police say they found a pistol in Brimmage’s car that belonged to Wiley. Wiley’s family said he carried the gun for protection, but it was stolen the night he was killed.

Cell phone records revealed Brimmage texted his girlfriend within the hour: “Yoooo. We gone be rich dude,” then later tried to sell the stolen gun.

“People’s lives mean more than a handgun that they got out of the situation,” Prestamer said.

Brown’s older sisters say, while they’re grateful for a break in the case, patience has proven challenging. Above all, they want to make sure both young lives are never forgotten.

“Liv was incredibly, incredibly smart,” Carter said, explaining that Brown had just gotten her master’s degree and was deciding where to pursue a doctorate. “That’s something I always want people to know because she was also very beautiful, but I don’t want that to be the only thing that stands out about her.”

“She was the fun sister,” Prestamer added. “She was funny, she was witty. She loved to dance. Music was a huge part of her life. The world lost two really great people for no reason.”

Documents allege the following:

April 19, 2023: A car belonging to Noah Brimmage’s mother is seen on video at an apartment complex. A uniquely similar car returns later in the evening, at which time the occupants shoot multiple rounds at the apartments. Brimmage had the address screenshotted in his phone.

May 4, 2023: A person is shot using the same gun Brimmage admitted to possessing in a later crime. Phone records show he was in the area at the time of the shooting and immediately checked the Citizen app after.

The hours leading up to the double homicide on May 6, 2023: Brimmage was texting about being out and robbing people.

Six minutes after the murders: Brimmage checked the Citizens app after telling others he placed his phone on airplane mode to avoid location tracking.

Less than an hour after the murders: Brimmage texts his girlfriend: “Yoooo. We gone be rich dude.” He goes on to say he needs to burn “this shii,” presumably his clothing.

9 hours after the murders: Brimmage takes photos of the gun stolen from Wiley on his phone at home.

12 hours after the murders: Brimmage begins trying to sell the gun.

20 hours after the murders: Brimmage admits to driving two other people he refuses to name to the scene of another incident in which two people are shot.

43 hours after the murders: Brimmage is pulled over for making several lane changes without signaling. He was in possession of Wiley’s gun.

21 days after the murders: Brimmage set fire to a home and vehicle, then fired a shot toward the occupants fleeing the home.

During interviews, documents indicate Brimmage gave “conflicting explanations” for his possession of the stolen gun, including that he “bought it off the street” and somebody had “given” it to him.