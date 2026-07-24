Tourniquet Becomes Lifesaving Tool After IMPD Shooting

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INDIANAPOLIS — A simple piece of emergency equipment may have helped save an IMPD officer’s life after she was shot Wednesday night.

FOX59 reports one of the officers already had a tourniquet in place when medics arrived. First responders say those devices can stop severe bleeding and buy critical time until more help gets there.

Dr. Mark Liao with Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services says officers are often the first people on scene during dangerous situations, and having a tourniquet nearby can make a major difference.

The Central Indiana Police Foundation provides trauma kits to officers across the area. The kits include tourniquets, bandages and other supplies designed to treat serious injuries.

Lisa Rollings with the foundation says IMPD officers use the kits regularly, but Wednesday’s shooting was a reminder of why they are so important.

She says the tourniquet used on the officer likely played a role in saving her life. IMPD says both officers injured in the shooting are recovering and in good spirits.