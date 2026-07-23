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Fever Break Numerous Records in 123-88 Win Over Sun

Indiana improved to 17-10 overall, winning seven of their last nine games before the WNBA All-Star break.

Published on July 22, 2026

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Connecticut Sun v Indiana Fever
Source: Andy Lyons / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever scored the most points in a single game in franchise history Wednesday night, dominating the Connecticut Sun 123-88.

Indiana also set the franchise record for points scored in a half with 70 in the first half, and team field goal percentage, shooting 62% from the floor.

Caitlin Clark notched another double-double, ending with 27 points and 11 assists. She started the game shooting 5-5 from 3-point range.

Two others for the Fever finished the night scoring over 20 in Kelsey Mitchell (23) and Aliyah Boston (22).

Indiana has won seven of their last nine games. Their overall record is 17-10 as they head into the WNBA All-Star break.

The Fever’s next game after the break is Tuesday, July 28, in Seattle.

Connecticut Sun v Indiana Fever
Source: Andy Lyons / Getty

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