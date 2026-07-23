Shooting in Meijer Parking Lot Leaves Person Injured

Source: FOX 59 / FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — A young person was shot in the parking lot of a Meijer grocery store on the northwest side of Indianapolis Wednesday evening.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the Meijer at 5349 West Pike Plaza Road around 7 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

While investigating at the scene, officers learned someone with gunshot wounds had arrived at St. Vincent Hospital on West 86th Street for treatment. Additional IMPD officers responded to the hospital and confirmed the shooting victim had been taken there.

IMPD initially said the victim was in critical condition. No update on the person’s condition was available as of 9 p.m.