Indianapolis Police Arrest Man in East Side Shooting

Source: IMPD / IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS –Indy Metro police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that happened on the city’s east side last month.

Walter Little Jr. was taken into custody early Wednesday after investigators linked him to the June 14 shooting.

Police say the person showed up at an east side hospital with a gunshot wound and was conscious when officers arrived.

Investigators later learned the shooting happened earlier that day in the 2200 block of North Kenyon Street, near East 21st Street and North Arlington Avenue.