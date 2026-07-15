Former Employees Says Indy Parks Has a ‘Broken System’

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INDIANAPOLIS — As the summer heat intensifies, Indianapolis residents looking forward to cooling off at their local community pools may be met with closed gates, broken equipment, and a department in chaos.

Behind the public press releases detailing millions of dollars in shiny new park improvements lies a different reality of a breaking system, according to multiple former employees who spoke exclusively on the condition of anonymity. The initial whistleblower, who spent nearly five years navigating the department’s hierarchy, describes a culture of internal retaliation, critical underfunding, and a severe disconnect between “boots on the ground” staff and senior leadership. This operational crisis culminated in March of this year when the Senior Manager of Aquatics resigned, citing a total lack of guidance, support, and initiative from direct leadership.

Now, a second whistleblower—a ten-year veteran of Indy Parks—has come forward to corroborate those claims, revealing that conditions have soured drastically over the last five years following a shift in top leadership.

“My time there at the beginning was a lot better than what my time was at the end,” the ten-year veteran stated. “The culture right now within Indy Parks is devastating. It has pushed a lot of good people out… pretty much by force of higher-ups or just because they were not getting the support that they needed.”

Capital Investments and Operations

On paper, Indy Parks appears to be thriving. The department boasts 218 parks, over 11,000 acres of greenspace, 20 aquatic centers, and a sprawling portfolio of recreation centers. Recent city press releases trumpet that over 40 parks are currently under construction or pending upgrades as part of a historic $150 million investment.

But insiders argue these capital projects mask a critical lack of long-term sustainability. “It’s going to be great for about 10 years, and then I don’t know what the plan is to keep it looking nice,” the five-year employee said. “We keep purchasing more land, we keep doing all these things with no plan to keep them looking nice afterward.”

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The sources attribute this to a systemic funding bottleneck. While neighboring Hamilton County communities like Carmel pull in an estimated $300 of tax revenue per resident to maintain pristine facilities, Indianapolis receives less than $20 per resident for its parks. To save money, the city allegedly defaults to the lowest-bidding vendors, resulting in poor craftsmanship—such as a brand-new family center at Broad Ripple Park that developed bubbles in the flooring just one month after opening.

Furthermore, a strict hiring freeze prevents the department from bringing on permanent, full-time staff. To cut costs, the department has reportedly pushed out external contractors and instructors, forcing overextended staff to create and run programming on top of their daily operational duties.According to the ten-year veteran, daily maintenance is entirely neglected until the infrastructure completely fails.

“Sustainability is not really a necessary thing right now when it comes to the department,” the ten-year veteran explained. “Overall, that hurts the community because when a pool now is just pretty much run into the ground… they get to a point where they just pretty much solder stuff shut to make it work through the summer. They keep doing that every single year using duct tape and glue and just continuing that process. It breaks down, and now you’re having to replace a pool for millions of dollars instead of fixing the issues.”

Claims of Toxic Leadership, Gaslighting, and “Yes” People

While the whistleblowers praised the overarching Indy Parks Director as a dedicated leader who genuinely cares about the community, they allege a toxic barrier exists directly beneath her. Specifically, the Deputy Director of Programming and Operations is accused of harboring a personal agenda that has decimated staff morale, sent turnover rates “absolutely insane,” and triggered an influx of Human Resources complaints.

“The narrative that the Director is being given from the person that reports to her is not the narrative that’s actually happening,” the five-year employee stated. The ten-year veteran agreed, noting that those who remain face an environment characterized by gaslighting, favoritism, a severe lack of communication, and extreme micromanagement. Recently, leadership issued a blanket department-wide ban forbidding employees from taking naps during their clocked-out lunch breaks.

“You can’t tell somebody who’s clocked out what they can or can’t do,” the ten-year veteran said. “They don’t handle it as, ‘Oh, that person made a mistake, we need to punish that person.’ It is a… ‘We need to punish the entire department because the entire department is at wrong.’ There’s no trust.”

Staff members who question the status quo are routinely pushed out or passed over for promotions. “The people that don’t question any of this or just conform… are the ones that get promoted and get to keep moving up,” the five-year source noted. “They’re kind of like the ‘yes’ people.”

Former employees also claimed management required them to maintain a minimum bank of 30 PTO hours at all times. According to staff, workers were threatened with termination if they had to take leave without pay, with management citing issues covering medical insurance. “In my five years there, I was reprimanded for needing just one day of unpaid leave,” one former employee stated. “I’m not even sure if requiring that is legal.”

Safety Lapses and Emergency Protocols

More concerning than micromanagement, however, are accusations of inadequate safety training and dangerous emergency protocols for frontline workers.

The ten-year veteran claimed that when Indiana gun laws changed, staff received zero guidance or training on how to handle firearms inside community facilities. “We were told we cannot tell them that they can’t bring their guns into the facility… as long as they don’t wave it around or don’t leave it unattended,” the source recalled. “Briefly, we didn’t have any training on what that conversation looks like or what the protocols are.”

Other safety failures highlighted by the former employees include:

Garfield Park Assault: After a violent fight broke out in the gym and spilled into an office, a terrified staff member requested a few days off, only to be denied their scheduled vacation and placed on a performance improvement plan.

Warming Shelter Mandates: During winter blizzards, staff trained exclusively to run recreational youth programs were ordered to staff overnight warming shelters for the city’s unhoused population, often working multiple shifts where the heating systems inside the aging park buildings completely failed.

The most glaring breakdown of emergency protocol occurred during a late-night crisis following an arson fire at a Broad Ripple park facility. Park managers are expected to respond to midnight alarms personally, yet higher-ups are routinely unreachable.During the Broad Ripple incident, the on-site manager could not reach her direct supervisor and had to climb the chain of command to an assistant deputy director while her staff watched their camp supplies burn.

“It was pretty much told to the manager that she had to stay on site until the building was secured. She stayed there until eight o’clock in the morning,” the ten-year veteran revealed. “She was pretty much told to park her vehicle so that she could face the building, and if she fell asleep in her car in the park in the middle of the night, that was fine. A young woman, they said that to… She was alone by herself. [The building] was pretty much more important than her safety. And it was found later the next day, they found a bullet casing actually in front of that building. The person—they never caught the person—was still at large.”

Programs and Outdated Mindsets

The operations extends directly into community programming. The five-year source recalled an initiative where a massive influx of grant money was secured to create free public programs. However, due to administrative stagnation, the proposals sat untouched for two years. By the time the programs launched, the grant timeline was expiring, and because leadership lacked a long-term strategy, the popular community programs simply died off.

Compounding the problem is an outdated municipal mindset governed by an insulated Parks Board. Whistleblowers noted that the city loses out on massive revenue streams from major events like Rock the Ruins because board members fiercely oppose the sale of alcohol or canned cocktails on park property—revenue that could directly fund desperate maintenance repairs. To add to the administrative gridlock, the department reportedly still forces its employees to use manual, paper timesheets.

They Say it’s a Painful Decline

For the individuals who poured years of their lives into the organization, watching the decline of a department they once loved has been deeply painful.

“I hired some of these individuals into this department who were so passionate, so full of caring and concern for their community,” the ten-year veteran said. “This department as it is right now is just sucking that out of them.” The former employees emphasized that the public needs to understand where the blame truly lies.

“I want the public to understand you’re being given a lot of information that’s not accurate. There’s no funding there to keep up the story that you’re being told,” the initial whistleblower concluded. “The staff really do care. They’re just not given the resources… Their hands are tied, but they’re the ones on the front line getting the brunt of everything.”

What Indy Parks Has to Say

Addressing the concerns of workplace culture, Indy Parks representatives stated that the department is fully committed to maintaining a safe, supportive, and professional workplace for all staff. To address complaints regarding upper management, the city provides a third-party reporting form and phone line where employees can submit grievances anonymously.

Additionally, Indy Parks Director Phyllis Crone maintains an open-door policy and hosts regular office hours. Staff are also encouraged to voice concerns directly to the rest of the leadership team, including during dedicated sessions at bi-annual all-staff conferences. Officials emphasize that all complaints regarding upper management behavior are taken seriously and thoroughly reviewed.

Indy Parks has clarified their stance on PTO and unpaid leave. They inserted that there is no policy requiring staff to maintain a minimum number of PTO hours. While employees are encouraged to keep a PTO reserve for personal emergencies, it is not a mandatory requirement. The department noted that the City of Indianapolis maintains specific policies, approvals, and forms that must be completed before an employee can take unpaid leave. Furthermore, all Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) requests must be coordinated directly through the City’s Human Resources department. Indy Parks also said that no policy has ever been implemented to regulate employee behavior while they are off the clock. However, the department stressed that employees are expected to meet basic standards of safety and professionalism when inside community-serving spaces. Management noted that individuals sleeping in these highly public spaces has been a recurring issue that the department has had to actively address.

The department is also defending its financial sustainability. While Indy Parks has celebrated a historic $150 million investment in capital upgrades, critics argue there is no sustainable long-term budget to maintain these facilities, pointing out that Indianapolis has significantly lower per-resident park tax revenue compared to neighboring suburban counties.

Indy Parks officials responded by noting that their metropolitan system is structurally different from those in suburban counties, and that the $150 million capital injection is only part of their broader financial picture. The department’s overall budget has more than tripled over the last decade, rising from $17 million in 2015 to $53 million in 2026. Furthermore, the city allocated more than $3 million during the last two Spring Fiscal sessions to target immediate park needs, including funding to improve and maintain 60 existing sports courts across Indianapolis.

To manage future maintenance demands for its 40-plus new or pending projects, Indy Parks is designing facilities with durability in mind. This includes installing pour-in-place surfacing for playgrounds, which requires higher upfront costs but significantly reduces maintenance needs over time. The department is also developing a comprehensive asset-assessment system to build a proactive, long-term maintenance plan while continuing to pursue a wide range of public and private funding streams.

When responding to the allegation of critics questioning the quality of new builds, Indy Parks explained that they are legally bound by Indiana Code section IC 36-1-12, which mandates that municipal capital projects accept the lowest responsive and responsible bids. However, officials assured the public that quality control measures remain tight. Any post-construction issues, such as the flooring bubbles at the Broad Ripple facility, are covered under builder warranties and must be resolved by the contractors at no additional cost to the city or taxpayers.

The department also addressed claims of administrative gridlock. Whistleblowers say that a major influx of grant money intended for free public programming sat untouched for two years due to bureaucratic delays, ultimately forcing popular community programs to shut down once the grant timeline expired.

Indy Parks explained that during the pandemic, they received two major federal grants in a very short timeframe. These grants carried highly complex and sometimes conflicting rules, meaning funds that were permitted under one grant could not be utilized under the other. The department stated that federal funds are frequently subject to administrative delays and changing guidelines from Washington, which often results in mandated timeline extensions. Ultimately, the program timelines in question were dictated by shifting federal regulations rather than administrative stagnation at the local level. Today, Indy Parks utilizes dedicated staff to track the unique timelines and requirements of its many governmental and non-governmental grants, and the department continues to offer a robust lineup of low- and no-cost public programming across 12 distinct areas at family centers citywide.

Employee safety remains a highly contentious issue. Indy Parks clarified that Indiana state law explicitly prohibits local governments from regulating or restricting firearms on public property. Because they cannot legally ban weapons, the department instead focuses on safety preparedness. Staff are required to undergo active shooter training alongside other safety communications, and employees are explicitly instructed to call the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) immediately to handle any active security incidents.

However, Whistleblowers have raised serious concerns regarding Indy Parks’ emergency response protocols following an arson fire at a Broad Ripple park facility. In response, Indy Parks stated that it cannot speak to the specific details of individual employee experiences due to strict human resources reporting confidentiality. However, the department’s safety team clarified that an investigation by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) determined the bullet casing found at the scene was completely unrelated to the arson incident.

Indy Parks emphasized that its core mission is to maintain a safe and supportive workplace for all employees. To prevent similar situations, the department is continuously working to improve and implement best practices and safety policies for public safety incidents. Officials highlighted that developing and implementing these new security procedures has been a top priority for the department’s first-ever Park Safety Administrator, who was hired in 2025.

Sources claim that a staff member at Garfield Park was placed on a Performance Improvement Plan (PIP) after requesting time off following a violent assault that spilled directly into their office. Addressing the Garfield Park incident, Indy Parks representatives stated that, to their knowledge, there is no active human resources investigation into the matter and there is no PIP on record related to this situation.

Regarding the operation of warming shelters, Indy Parks acknowledged that staff from all divisions and job levels have supported overnight warming operations in the past. However, the department clarified that the responsibility for overnight warming shelters has now been fully transitioned to the Office of Public Health and Safety, along with community partners, through the city-wide Winter Contingency Plan. Currently, Indy Parks only operates warming and cooling centers during normal business hours or during limited, short-term emergency situations—never overnight.

Addressing concerns about failing infrastructure, the department noted that Indy Parks facilities occasionally experience power outages during times when they are serving as warming or cooling locations, much like any other public facility. However, they stressed that no center would remain open as a warming or cooling site if it lost power and repairs could not be made immediately.

“Public service roles, including parks jobs, are challenging, and everyone who chooses to serve our city with Indy Parks deserves our deepest appreciation,” the department said.

For employees dealing with the aftermath of stressful on-the-job events, the city provides resources to support psychological safety, including mental health services to help manage emotional toll and stress. Finally, the department reiterated that its Park Safety Administrator, hired in 2025, continues to strengthen policies and standard operating procedures to resolve safety issues impacting parks across the city.