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Copenhaver Deemed Winner in GOP Senate Primary After Recount

The Indiana Recount Commission has overturned the results of the race, saying Paula Copenhaver had more votes than incumbent State Sen. Spencer Deery.

Published on August 10, 2026
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Source: Indiana Capital Chronicle

FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana Recount Commission has overturned the results of the May Republican primary election in District 23.

Challenger Paula Copenhaver has been given the victory over incumbent State Sen. Spencer Deery. The commission, which includes Secretary of State Diego Morales, threw out several votes, flipping the results in Copenhaver’s favor, who was backed by President Donald Trump.

On election night, Copenhaver and Deery each declared victory in the race after Deery received a reported 50.01% of the vote, beating out Copenhaver by just three votes. After the recount, which was requested by Copenhaver, she had 6,332 votes, three more than Deery’s final tally of 6,329. Eight votes originally cast for Deery were rejected.

According to the Fountain County Clerk’s Office, officials counted three provisional ballots in the race, with two being counted for Copenhaver and one going for Deery. Five provisional ballots were also deemed invalid.

Copenhaver had claimed there was voter fraud and requested subpoenas for testimony and documents, which were denied by the recount commission.

It’s unclear if Deery will appeal the decision. He becomes the seventh of eight Republicans to lose to Trump-supported candidates in Indiana primaries.

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Indiana Recount Commission Paula Copenhaver Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Shocked Spencer Deery Topic - Local News Topic - National News

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