McAuley Challenges Carson in Indy’s 7th District

Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

INDIANAPOLIS — Republican congressional candidate Patrick McAuley is challenging Democratic U.S. Rep. André Carson in Indiana’s 7th Congressional District, saying the district needs new leadership after 18 years under Carson.

McAuley made the comments Saturday at a backpack giveaway at the Frederick Douglass Community Center in Indianapolis’ Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood.

McAuley criticized Carson’s record and pointed to what he described as job losses in the district’s rail industry since Carson took office in 2008.

“Since 2008, we’ve lost over 15,000 jobs in the rail industry in this district alone,” McAuley said. “That’s over $900 million in annual wages for people in this district.”

McAuley said his priorities include lowering gas, housing and prescription drug costs. He also criticized PAC contributions to political candidates and said Carson has had his opportunity to address affordability.

“He’s had his chance,” McAuley said. “He’s had his chance at this 10-point affordability agenda for the past 18 years.”

McAuley was joined at the event by his father, Doug McAuley, Minister Corey Jones and community advocate Kevin Ezell.

Doug McAuley reflected on the years when his mother, former U.S. Rep. Julia Carson, represented the district. He said the community was safer, people had jobs and residents were more connected.

“She believed in the people,” Doug McAuley said. “Black, white, race didn’t matter. Religion didn’t matter.”

Jones said he met Patrick McAuley while working in the community and believes residents should support people willing to put in the work.

“I don’t mind getting my hands dirty, and that’s how I met Patrick,” Jones said. “We’re getting our hands dirty in this season.”

Ezell said he wants the campaign to focus on character rather than race.

“I do not want to make this campaign a prejudice campaign,” Ezell said. “Let’s make it for the character.”

Carson, a Democrat, has represented Indiana’s 7th Congressional District since 2008. The district includes much of Indianapolis.