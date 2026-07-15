Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

State Representative Mitch Gore Condemns Governor Mike Braun

Is the dismantling of Indiana's Minority Business Enterprise and Women's Business Enterprise programs a step forward or a step back for the state's economy?

Published on July 15, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • 40-year-old programs aimed to expand opportunities for minority, women-owned businesses, strengthening economy and competition.
  • Governor seeks AG opinion on legality of program, sparking debate over its effectiveness and necessity.
  • Question whether affirmative action programs like this have achieved their goals and should be ended.
Braun Bill
Source: Braun / Braun

State Representative Mitch Gore Condemns Governor Mike Braun

Is the dismantling of Indiana’s Minority Business Enterprise and Women’s Business Enterprise programs a step forward or a step back for the state’s economy? State representative Mitch Gore expressed concerns about the governor Mike Braun’s decision to dismantle these programs, which have been in place for over 40 years. According to the representative, this move is not only bad public policy but also a failure to faithfully execute the laws enacted by the Indiana General Assembly.

“For more than forty years, Indiana’s recognized that expanding opportunities for qualified, minority and women-owned businesses strengthens our economy, increases competition, and delivers better value for taxpayers,” the representative said, highlighting the importance of these programs. “That policy is not merely an executive initiative, it’s the law saying that it is Indiana Code Chapter 4, Section 13-16-5, which charged the General Assembly with identifying barriers to participation in state contracting.”

The representative is questioning whether the governor’s decision to dismantle the Minority and Women’s Business Enterprise Program is justified, especially considering the program’s goal of encouraging women and minorities to participate in business. Tony Katz: “I never said the public sector couldn’t have women or minority owners.This is an argument of whether or not there has to be something specific to women and minority owners, and I argue no.”

The governor sought an advisory opinion from the Attorney General’s office on the legality of the Governor’s Commission on Supplier Diversity, which implements the Minority and Women’s Business Enterprise Program. This move has sparked debate about the effectiveness of the program and whether it has truly made a positive impact on the state’s economy.

Tony is calling for a closer look at the program’s success, asking, “Can you tell us if the program worked?” Is there a time when a program can end?

The segment raises important questions about the role of affirmative action in business and whether programs like the Minority and Women’s Business Enterprise Program are still necessary. As Tony points out, “This is the conversation regarding affirmative action in college admissions. We tried this, we did this. There’s a moment it could be done and should be done.”

To hear more about this topic and Tony’s arguments, listen to the full “State Representative Mitch Gore Condemns Governor Mike Braun” discussion here and join the conversation.

Today’s Popcorn Moment:    Gross analysis by John Heilemann on MS Now

Related Stories

Today on the Marketplace:    2 Glow in the dark “Burger Chef” frisbees

What’s that TV Theme Song?   Family Feud

Listen to the show in full here:

Watch the show in full here:

Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!   

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM    

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST     

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts     

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify     

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio       

Related Tags

Indiana Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News
More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
Symbolic image of video surveillance in public spaces, Singapore
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam’s Defense Of Flock Cameras

Indianapolis Indiana downtown city skyline with State Capitol building
11 Items
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

10 Reason Why Indianapolis Is Unlike Any Other U.S. City

NYPD Officer Reported Shot To The Vest In Brooklyn New York City
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Tony Katz 1st Hr 7/10/26: MSM Says They Were Duped, Iran

Nighttime view of a parking lot with brick buildings, trees, and lampposts illuminating the scene.
Local  |  Staff

Man Shot Dead in Downtown Indy Parking Lot

Perseverance tires on Martian surface
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Life on Mars? Purdue Professor Discovers Organic Matter

Severe weather threat map showing scattered thunderstorms with potential for damaging winds across parts of the central United States on Thursday, July 8, 2021.
Local  |  John Herrick

NWS: Severe Storms Are Possible in Indiana on Thursday

Large Tires on a Fire Truck with Flashing Red Lights in an Emergency First Response - Taken on a Mobile Device
The Hammer and Nigel Show  |  Editorial Staff

Man Faces Arson Charges After Setting Severed Genitals on Fire

South Bend Downtown Aerial View 5
11 Items
Local  |  WIBC Staff

Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana

Local News
A police car parked on a city street, with a building and street sign visible in the background.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indy North-Side Shooting Injures Teenager

Indiana Governor Mike Braun will make a significant announcement regarding The Child Care and Development Fund
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Braun Ends Race, Gender Preferences In State Contracts

A headshot of a man wearing glasses and a black shirt against a gray background.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Man Arrested in Downtown Indy Hit-And-Run Killing

Park
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Former Employees Says Indy Parks Has a ‘Broken System’

Chuck Goodrich
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Braun Officially Introduces Goodrich as Indiana Commerce Secretary

Police Lights: Crash
Local  |  Staff

Woman Dies in Lebanon Motorcycle Crash

Rick Snyder
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

FOP President: Crime Plan Missing Police Input

An empty wallet or with very little money in the hands of an old man.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Westfield Woman Defrauds Elderly Woman Out of Over $500,000

Indiana's housing market mid-year report showing closed home sales, new listings, and median sale price data from January to June 2026.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indiana Home Sales Hit Highest Levels Since 2022

A black fabric bag with the text "Support small business." and the Meta logo.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Meta Hosts Free AI Workshop for Lebanon Small Businesses

Buc-ee's
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Greenwood Commission Moves Buc-ee’s Proposal Forward

US-POLITICS-SENATE
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana State Workers Set to Get a Single Bonus Payment

Indiana county council seal with eagle icon and text "Marion County Council
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indy Council Committee Votes for Data Center Moratorium Proposal

Mugshot of a man with a shaved head wearing an orange prison jumpsuit, looking directly at the camera with a serious expression.
Local  |  FOX 59

Police: Mooresville Man Used Instagram to Solicit 14-Year-Old Decoy

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close