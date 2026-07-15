Source: Braun / Braun

State Representative Mitch Gore Condemns Governor Mike Braun

Is the dismantling of Indiana’s Minority Business Enterprise and Women’s Business Enterprise programs a step forward or a step back for the state’s economy? State representative Mitch Gore expressed concerns about the governor Mike Braun’s decision to dismantle these programs, which have been in place for over 40 years. According to the representative, this move is not only bad public policy but also a failure to faithfully execute the laws enacted by the Indiana General Assembly.

“For more than forty years, Indiana’s recognized that expanding opportunities for qualified, minority and women-owned businesses strengthens our economy, increases competition, and delivers better value for taxpayers,” the representative said, highlighting the importance of these programs. “That policy is not merely an executive initiative, it’s the law saying that it is Indiana Code Chapter 4, Section 13-16-5, which charged the General Assembly with identifying barriers to participation in state contracting.”

The representative is questioning whether the governor’s decision to dismantle the Minority and Women’s Business Enterprise Program is justified, especially considering the program’s goal of encouraging women and minorities to participate in business. Tony Katz: “I never said the public sector couldn’t have women or minority owners.This is an argument of whether or not there has to be something specific to women and minority owners, and I argue no.”

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The governor sought an advisory opinion from the Attorney General’s office on the legality of the Governor’s Commission on Supplier Diversity, which implements the Minority and Women’s Business Enterprise Program. This move has sparked debate about the effectiveness of the program and whether it has truly made a positive impact on the state’s economy.

Tony is calling for a closer look at the program’s success, asking, “Can you tell us if the program worked?” Is there a time when a program can end?

The segment raises important questions about the role of affirmative action in business and whether programs like the Minority and Women’s Business Enterprise Program are still necessary. As Tony points out, “This is the conversation regarding affirmative action in college admissions. We tried this, we did this. There’s a moment it could be done and should be done.”

To hear more about this topic and Tony’s arguments, listen to the full “State Representative Mitch Gore Condemns Governor Mike Braun” discussion here and join the conversation.