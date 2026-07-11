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Man Shot Dead in Downtown Indy Parking Lot

IMPD said a man was shot and killed in a parking lot of a hotel in downtown Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

Published on July 11, 2026

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Nighttime view of a parking lot with brick buildings, trees, and lampposts illuminating the scene.
Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in a hotel parking lot in downtown Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called to the 300 block of North Senate Avenue just before 5 a.m. on a report of a person shot.

When IMPD officers arrived at the parking lot, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the suspect and the victim knew each other.

No other information has been released. Anyone with more information about the shooting is asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

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