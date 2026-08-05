Listen Live
Close
Local

Braun Issues New Energy Emergency, Extends Gas Tax Holiday

On Wednesday, Indiana Governor Mike Braun issued a statewide energy emergency and extended the state's gas tax holiday for another 30 days.

Published on August 5, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

An older man in a suit and glasses speaking at a podium in front of an American flag.
Source: Indiana Capital Chronicle

INDIANAPOLIS — On Wednesday, Indiana Governor Mike Braun issued a statewide energy emergency and extended the state’s gas tax holiday for another 30 days.

“New conditions that continue to disrupt global energy distribution provide a new basis for a suspension of gas taxes,” Braun said. “Affordability is my top priority, and my gas tax suspensions delivered the cheapest gas in America for Hoosiers all summer. I’m keeping those savings going for Hoosier families, and my recommended budget will tap our reserves to keep state and local infrastructure projects fully funded.”

The new energy emergency is prompted by new disruptions to global oil shipping lanes in recent weeks.

“These disruptions are due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, escalating into maritime drone battles in the Black Sea/Kerch Strait and disruptions in the Alberta Oil Sands Region due to Canadian wildfires,” Braun said in a press conference.

The new energy emergency will take effect Friday, and it provides a 120-day window of authority. Both gas taxes will be suspended through September 5.

Attorney General Todd Rokita backed Braun’s authority to create a new energy emergency.

“Nothing in Indiana’s emergency powers statutes prohibits the governor from declaring separate emergencies based upon different factors,” Rokita said. “It is within the Governor’s authority to give Hoosiers temporary and much-needed relief at the pump based upon changed conditions.”

Braun said he has reached an agreement with House and Senate fiscal leadership to use reserve funds during next year’s budget session, covering money lost from the gas tax pause.

Related Tags

Braun Hoosiers Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
Central Indiana Teen Challenge Lawsuit - Former youth residents claim abuse, trafficking, forced labor, and coercion according to the lawsuit details.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Survivors Detail Isolation & Neglect at Millions-Funded IN Facility

Comments
Women's Pro Baseball League Opening Day - Los Angeles v New York
5 Items
The Hammer and Nigel Show  |  Editorial Staff

Motown Legend Martha Reeves National Anthem Goes Viral

Comments
Brick building with sign reading "Crispus Attucks High School". The sign displays the message "Back to school night Aug 5th".
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

IPS And IU Health Expand Crispus Attucks with $44 Million Project

Comments
John Stehr headshot
5 Items
Politics  |  Producer Karl

Indianapolis Crime Seeping Its Way Into Boone County

Comments
A young woman holding a large pink banner that reads "REFUGE GIRLS ACADEMY ABUSES KIDS" while standing on a sidewalk in front of a building.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Protest Targets Lebanon Youth Facility Accused of Abuse; Forced Labor

Comments
Dense forest with a white van or trailer partially visible through the trees.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Rep. Jim Lucas Opens Up About Mass Deportation Rally

Comments
Firefighter in protective gear using a hose to extinguish smoke and flames.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indy Apartment Fire Leaves More Than 50 Without Homes

Comments
A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Man Sues IMPD After Body Camera Disproves Attempted Murder Charge

Comments
Local News
ACLU of Indiana logo
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Court Blocks AG Rokita’s Investigation of Exodus Refugee Immigration

Comments
An older man in a suit and glasses speaking at a podium in front of an American flag.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Braun Issues New Energy Emergency, Extends Gas Tax Holiday

Comments
A man in a suit speaking at a podium with the Indianapolis-Marion County logo.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Hart Says Indy Can Fix Roads Without Raising Taxes

Comments
Indiana State Police shield logo
Local  |  Staff

State Police Begin Investigation Into Jackson County Inmate’s Death

Comments
A smiling woman with curly hair speaking into a microphone at a podium with the text "Insight Shapes Impact" visible.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Leadership Consultant Advocates for Systems-Based Child Welfare Reform

Comments
A man in a suit speaking at a podium with a police badge visible.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indy Council Democrats Need Votes to Override Hogsett’s Wheel Tax Veto

Comments
Department of Justice
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Hidden Bathroom Camera Leads to 15-Year Federal Sentence

Comments
A smiling woman with curly red hair stands in front of a colorful cartoon background.
Local  |  Staff

Janie Hodge, Longtime Indianapolis Children’s TV Host, Dies

Comments
Police vehicle with flashing lights at a nighttime crime scene with police officers present.
Local  |  Staff

Teenager Hurt in Shooting Near Indy’s 13th And Rural

Comments
Crime Scene
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Fishers Crash Leaves One Dead

Comments
Damaged vehicle on dark street at night, with debris and police tape visible.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indy North Side Crash Kills Two, Injures Three

Comments
A damaged black SUV with a cracked windshield and damaged front end, parked on a dark street at night.
Local  |  FOX 59

3 Texas Men Wanted for Burglary Arrested in Greenfield

Comments
Planes at Leonardo Da Vinci International Airport in Fiumicino
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

American Airlines Upgrades South Bend-to-O’Hare Route to Flights

Comments
Police barrier tape at crime scene
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Vehicle Break-Ins at University of Evansville

Comments
More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close