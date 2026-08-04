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3 Texas Men Wanted for Burglary Arrested in Greenfield

The three men from Houston, Texas, were arrested after a police pursuit in Hancock County.

Published on August 4, 2026
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GREENFIELD, Ind. — Police have arrested three Houston, Texas, men following a pursuit that occurred in Greenfield early Monday morning.

According to the Greenfield Police Department, officers were informed by law enforcement in Pennsylvania that three men — identified as 27-year-old Myron Causey, 28-year-old Za Cobi Demas and 30-year-old Dewitt E. Ross — were discovered driving a black Hyundai Tucson with Texas license plates.

The trio was wanted for their alleged roles in an active burglary investigation that originated in several jurisdictions throughout Pennsylvania. Police utilized Flock automated license plate readers to track the suspect vehicle.

Greenfield police soon traced the vehicle in question to a nearby hotel and began conducting surveillance. Each of the suspects was reportedly observed entering and exiting the vehicle multiple times over the course of several hours.

They were also observed with “burglary tools,” with the evidence collected in Pennsylvania matching the items the suspects purchased in Greenfield.

Just before midnight on Sunday, police observed the three men leave the hotel and enter the vehicle, with one of the suspects appearing to change his clothes.

Shortly after they drove away, police attempted to conduct a traffic stop at the intersection of State Street and New Road.

Image of the Hyundai Tucson the robbery suspects were driving when they led Greenfield police on a pursuit on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026.

The driver of the wanted vehicle ignored these instructions to pull over and began to drive off the roadway, initiating a pursuit that led police to successfully deploy a tire deflation device. The pursuit then continued to Interstate 70, where an Indiana State Police trooper successfully used a Pursuit Immobilization Technique to bring the suspect vehicle to a stop.

After the pursuit concluded, all three men were placed under arrest without further incident. The investigation into the incident remains active, with police stating that charges could possibly be filed in Hancock County at a later time.

The three suspects remain in Hancock County Jail, where they are on a 72-hour hold.

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