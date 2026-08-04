Threats Force Move of Heritage Indiana Deportation Rally

Source: Indy Politics / Indy Politics

INDIANAPOLIS — Heritage Indiana co-founder Daniel Poynter says threats of violence forced organizers to move Saturday’s mass deportation rally from Fishers to Thorntown in Boone County.

Poynter said organizers reported three specific threats to the FBI after people allegedly threatened to bring guns to the event.

“We had many, many violent threats,” Poynter said. “People said they were going to bring guns. It was kind of nuts and, to be honest, my stomach was a bit in knots.”

Because of the threats, organizers kept details about the event private and screened attendees before allowing them inside. Poynter said participants had to request tickets, explain why they wanted to attend, provide references, and undergo background checks.

“You couldn’t just buy a ticket,” Poynter said. “You had to request a ticket. To request a ticket, you had to explain why you wanted to be there and give names of people in our network or otherwise that we could call to do a background check on you.”

Former Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino was a guest speaker at the rally.

Poynter said the event was also about building morale among supporters and showing the organization’s continued momentum. He said people traveled from across the country to attend, including one supporter who drove nearly 48 hours from the East Coast.

Poynter also addressed Nathan Roberts’ departure from Heritage Indiana shortly before the event. He said Roberts’ exit did not impact the rally’s planning.

“He’s been friendly, but he wasn’t in the planning committee,” Poynter said. “He disagrees with some of our strategies. More than anyone I know, he’s on board with our mission, but we have different strategies.”

Poynter said Heritage Indiana plans to continue expanding its membership and training programs.