Man Charged with Child Molesting in Jackson County Dies by Suicide

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — A man accused of committing multiple child sex crimes in Jackson County has died by suicide.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department confirmed on Monday that Richard Cox died last week. He was facing preliminary felony charges of child exploitation, child molesting, and sexual misconduct with a minor.

Cox was arrested on July 22 after an investigation into child molesting determined that he was a primary suspect. Detectives also arrested Cox on a charge of invasion of privacy because they said he violated a protective order.

A few days later, Cox was found unresponsive in his housing area at the Jackson County Jail. Jail officials said Cox tried to take his own life.

Correctional officers performed life-saving measures on Cox until emergency medical personnel arrived. Cox was pronounced dead on July 29 at a hospital in Indianapolis.

Indiana State Police is leading the investigation into Cox’s death.