Listen Live
Close
Local

Man Charged with Child Molesting in Jackson County Dies by Suicide

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Richard Cox died last week after an apparent suicide attempt.

Published on August 3, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — A man accused of committing multiple child sex crimes in Jackson County has died by suicide.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department confirmed on Monday that Richard Cox died last week. He was facing preliminary felony charges of child exploitation, child molesting, and sexual misconduct with a minor.

Cox was arrested on July 22 after an investigation into child molesting determined that he was a primary suspect. Detectives also arrested Cox on a charge of invasion of privacy because they said he violated a protective order.

A few days later, Cox was found unresponsive in his housing area at the Jackson County Jail. Jail officials said Cox tried to take his own life.

Correctional officers performed life-saving measures on Cox until emergency medical personnel arrived. Cox was pronounced dead on July 29 at a hospital in Indianapolis.

Indiana State Police is leading the investigation into Cox’s death.

Related Tags

Indiana State Police Jackson County Sheriff’s Department Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
John Stehr headshot
5 Items
Politics  |  Producer Karl

Indianapolis Crime Seeping Its Way Into Boone County

Comments
Todd Young 6/17/26
Tony Katz Today  |  Producer Karl

Todd Young: It’s Maddening That We Can’t Pass The SAVE Act

Comments
A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Man Sues IMPD After Body Camera Disproves Attempted Murder Charge

Comments
A middle-aged woman with shoulder-length blonde hair and a serious expression, wearing a blue shirt.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indiana Woman Charged with Fatally Stabbing Father, Cutting Heart Out

Comments
Brick building with sign reading "Crispus Attucks High School". The sign displays the message "Back to school night Aug 5th".
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

IPS And IU Health Expand Crispus Attucks with $44 Million Project

Comments
Marconi Radio Awards presented by NAB, with awards for Best Radio Podcast of the Year and Large Market Station of the Year.
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

Radio One Indianapolis Celebrates National Recognition with Two 2026 NAB Marconi Award Finalists 

Comments
A young woman holding a large pink banner that reads "REFUGE GIRLS ACADEMY ABUSES KIDS" while standing on a sidewalk in front of a building.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Protest Targets Lebanon Youth Facility Accused of Abuse; Forced Labor

Comments
cardinal ritter high schoo
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

IMPD Closes Cardinal Ritter Investigation

Comments
Local News
A perspective shot of a gloomy, empty prison hallway or corridor lined with heavy iron bars on the windows and cell gates, showing natural light casting shadows on the floor.
Local  |  Staff

Man Charged with Child Molesting in Jackson County Dies by Suicide

Comments
Avon police vehicle with "AVON POLICE" and department logo prominently displayed.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Instagram Transaction Ends in Robbery at Avon Texas Roadhouse

Comments
NWS Indianapolis preliminary damage survey results for Marion County tornado on 8-1-2026, showing path length, max width, peak winds, and no injuries/deaths.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

NWS: EF0 Tornado Touches Down in Indianapolis

Comments
Dense forest with a white van or trailer partially visible through the trees.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Rep. Jim Lucas Opens Up About Mass Deportation Rally

Comments
Four people standing in an office, one holding a poster that says "Fentanyl Free America: We All Have a Role. Join the Fight to Make America Fentanyl Free.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Officials Warn of Deadlier Indianapolis Drug Supply

Comments
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 20 CFP First-Round - Indiana at Notre Dame
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Notre Dame Series with IU Canceled, USC Rivalry Renewed

Comments
Indiana University Campus
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

7 IU Frat Members Charged in October Hazing Incident

Comments
Butler University sign
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Butler University Launches New Respiratory Therapy Degree Program

Comments
Indiana State Police
Local  |  Staff

Out-of-State Robbery Suspects Arrested After Pursuit in Hancock County

Comments
Central Indiana Teen Challenge Lawsuit - Former youth residents claim abuse, trafficking, forced labor, and coercion according to the lawsuit details.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Survivors Detail Isolation & Neglect at Millions-Funded IN Facility

Comments
Senator Chris Garten
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Garten Announces Run to Lead Indiana Senate

Comments
Firefighter in protective gear using a hose to extinguish smoke and flames.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indy Apartment Fire Leaves More Than 50 Without Homes

Comments
Indiana Fever v Minnesota Lynx
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Sophie Cunningham Stance Draws Protests at Fever-Lynx Game

Comments
Crime Scene
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

East Side Indianapolis Shooting Kills 1, Injures Another

Comments
More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close