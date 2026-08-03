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Officials Warn of Deadlier Indianapolis Drug Supply

Marion County Chief Trial Deputy Prosecutor Dan Cicchini said overdose death investigations are especially challenging.

Published on August 3, 2026
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Four people standing in an office, one holding a poster that says "Fentanyl Free America: We All Have a Role. Join the Fight to Make America Fentanyl Free.
Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis law enforcement and public health officials warned Monday that the city’s illicit drug supply is becoming more potent, unpredictable and deadly as synthetic drugs continue to drive overdose deaths.

Officials from IMPD, the DEA, the Marion County Coroner’s Office and the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office warned Monday about an increasingly dangerous drug supply after discussing trends in overdose cases.

“Indianapolis is facing a rapidly evolving, increasingly dangerous drug landscape,” IMPD Deputy Chief Kendale Adams said. “The drugs we’re seeing are more potent, more unpredictable and more deadly than ever.”

Adams said IMPD launched its Overdose Task Force in 2024 with the Marion County Coroner’s Office, the DEA and other agencies to identify those distributing drugs tied to fatal overdoses.

Marion County Chief Trial Deputy Prosecutor Dan Cicchini said overdose death investigations are especially challenging because prosecutors must build cases from the victim back to the supplier.

“We start with somebody who has lost their life, and we have to trace back,” Cicchini said. “Who did they get that drug from? When was the last time they spoke to them? Did they buy drugs from more than one person? What is the specific substance?”

He said prosecutors rely heavily on toxicology testing and investigative work to connect dealers to fatal overdoses.

“Without the Coroner’s Office being able to tell us that, and without law enforcement being able to trace all that back, it’s really difficult for us to charge,” Cicchini said. “It’s a testament that we’ve had so many arrests and we’ve had so many cases filed because of the hard work that’s been done.”

DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Cody Dooley said the agency is focused not only on dealers in central Indiana but also on the international supply chain that produces fentanyl.

“We’re relentlessly pursuing the precursor manufacturers that are supplying the chemicals used to make fentanyl and other illicit drugs,” Dooley said.

He said many of those precursor chemicals originate in China before being shipped to Mexico, where criminal organizations, including the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and the Sinaloa cartel, manufacture fentanyl and smuggle it into the United States.

“We’re 100% going after the people producing these drugs in Mexico, as well as the precursor manufacturers in China and other countries supplying those chemicals,” Dooley said.

Marion County Coroner Alfie McGinty said fentanyl remains one of the deadliest drugs because it attacks the body’s ability to breathe.

“Fentanyl is a respiratory depressant,” McGinty said. “It makes your lungs unable to breathe. It attacks your neurological system, where you’re unable to breathe, and that is the deadly effect.”

McGinty said counterfeit pills often contain inconsistent amounts of fentanyl, making every pill a gamble.

“A small amount versus a large amount has been indicated in the distribution of the drugs,” she said. “One pill versus a different pill may have a different amount.”

Officials said toxicology reports show more designer drugs and other synthetic substances mixed into the local drug supply. Because naloxone only reverses opioid overdoses, victims exposed to these drug mixtures may need additional emergency treatment even after receiving Narcan.

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