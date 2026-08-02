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Divers Recover Body of Child from Cass County Lake

A kid drowned Saturday evening at France Park in Logansport, says the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Published on August 2, 2026
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Source: FOX 59

CASS COUNTY, Ind. — A kid drowned Saturday evening at France Park in Logansport, says the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Indiana Conservation Officers responded to the lake around 5:45 p.m. after receiving reports of a missing swimmer.

Investigators say three people swam into a deep area of the lake and struggled to stay afloat.

Bystanders pulled two swimmers to safety, but the kid failed to resurface.

Recreational divers located the victim in the water moments later.

Medics rushed the kid to Logansport Memorial Hospital, where doctors pronounced them dead.

Medical examiners plan an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.

This is the third drowning at France Park this summer. Divers recovered swimmers from the same lake in both June and July.

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