Lawrence Hit-and-Run Leaves Male Dead

Source: FOX 59 / FOX 59

LAWRENCE, Ind. — A male was killed early Saturday morning in a hit-and-run crash in Lawrence, and police are investigating what happened.

Lawrence police say officers were called around 2:20 a.m. to the area of Pendleton Pike and East 46th Street after a crash left debris scattered across the roadway.

When officers arrived, they found two badly damaged vehicles. One vehicle was empty, while a man was trapped and unresponsive inside the other. Firefighters and medics later pronounced him dead.

Police searched the area for the other driver and found that person walking less than a mile from the crash scene. Officers say the person had several injuries, including bleeding from the eye and arm, along with multiple scratches.

Police say the driver admitted to being involved in the crash and was detained.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.