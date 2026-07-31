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Police Investigate Multiple Fatal Shootings on Indy’s East Side

There were at least three shootings from Thursday night and Friday morning in Indianapolis.

Published on July 31, 2026
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INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating multiple shootings in Indianapolis from Thursday night and Friday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said that at around 9:20 p.m. Thursday, East District officers were sent to the 20 block of Hendricks Place. Once there, they found a woman in a car who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did detain a man at the scene and later arrested him for the preliminary charge of murder.

Just a few minutes later, IMPD officers responded to the 4200 block of N Franklin Road on the far east side of Indianapolis on a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken by EMS to an area hospital in critical condition. Unfortunately, he died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

A person was detained on scene and later released pending further investigation.

Then, at around 9 a.m. Friday, IMPD East District officers were called to the 1000 block of N Ewing Street for another shooting incident.

When officers arrived, they located a woman with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. Detectives are investigating the possibility of a suicide.

Two people were detained on scene by IMPD, but it’s unclear what their involvement was in the shooting.

Detectives were at each of the shooting scenes. The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency assisted in identifying and collecting potential forensic evidence.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the names of the victims killed once proper next-of-kin are notified. They will also determine the exact manner and cause of death for those killed.

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