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Indiana Senate leader to step down in November

Bray will remain Senate President Pro Tem until lawmakers elect a new leader in November.

Published on July 31, 2026
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Rod Bray and Todd Huston
Source: Indy Politics / other

STATEHOUSE — Indiana Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray says he’ll step aside as the Senate’s top Republican leader when lawmakers choose a new president in November.

Bray announced Friday he will not seek another term as Senate president after leading the chamber for the past eight years. He said he made the decision to avoid putting fellow Republican senators in the middle of primary fights tied to his leadership bid.

Bray called serving as Pro Tem one of the greatest honors of his career and pointed to the Senate’s work on tax cuts, health care, literacy, election security, women’s sports, restrictions on foreign ownership of Indiana farmland and Indiana’s abortion law.

Bray will remain Senate President Pro Tem until lawmakers elect a new leader in November. He will also continue representing Senate District 37, which includes Morgan County and parts of Johnson, Owen and Putnam counties.

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