Off-Duty Lawrence Officer Among 2 Shot

Source: FOX 59 / FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — A Lawrence police officer who was off duty and another person were shot Friday night on Indianapolis’ east side.

It happened just before 10 p.m. along the 1900 block of Kildare Ave near East 19th Street.

Both people were taken to the hospital. The officer is expected to be OK and is in stable condition. The other person was critically hurt.

Indianapolis police are investigating what led to the shooting because one of the people shot is a Lawrence officer, that department is also conducting its own review.

The area around Kildare and Riley avenues between 19th and 21st streets remained closed overnight while investigators worked at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers.