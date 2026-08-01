Faith Leaders Call for Change at Miami Correctional Facility

Source: Nik Sibley, Raben / Nik Sibley, Raben

BUNKER HILL, Ind — More than 200 Muslim, Christian, Jewish and other faith leaders gathered Friday outside the Miami Correctional Facility in Bunker Hill, Indiana, to protest conditions at the facility and call for an end to child and family detention.

The group held a religious vigil at the state prison, which is also being used to house people detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Organizers said two people have died at the facility this year and called for greater accountability and oversight.

The gathering happened one day before former U.S. Border Patrol leader Greg Bovino was scheduled to appear in Carmel for a private dinner and rally focused on mass deportations.

The faith leaders were part of a nationwide effort called the Freedom Trail caravans. Groups from cities including Detroit, Charlotte, Atlanta, Jackson, Minneapolis, New York, Philadelphia and Baltimore traveled to Indiana before heading to Chicago for a march marking the 60th anniversary of the Chicago Freedom Movement.

Organizers said the Chicago event, called “The Fierce Urgency of Now: A National March into Marquette Park,” would bring together thousands of people to highlight issues including immigration, voting rights and economic inequality.