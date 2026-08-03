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Notre Dame Series with IU Canceled, USC Rivalry Renewed

Notre Dame's home-and-home series with Indiana scheduled for 2030 and 2031 has been canceled as the Irish will play USC again starting in 2030.

Published on August 3, 2026
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COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 20 CFP First-Round - Indiana at Notre Dame
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

STATEWIDE — The Indiana-Notre Dame home-and-home scheduled for 2030 and 2031 has been canceled, according to multiple sources.

The in-state series was first announced in April 2021. The Hoosiers were set to travel to South Bend in 2030 for an Aug. 31 matchup at Notre Dame Stadium. The Fighting Irish then had a trip to Bloomington scheduled for the following season on Sept. 27.

The last time Indiana and Notre Dame met was in the First Round of the 2024 College Football Playoff in South Bend. The Irish won that game 27-17.

In a related move, Notre Dame announced on Monday that their rivalry series with USC will return in the 2030 season.

The first of four Jeweled Shillelagh games will be in Los Angeles on Aug. 31, 2030. The Trojans will then travel to Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend on Aug. 30, 2031, followed by matchups in 2032 and 2033.

Both of the first two games coming up are set for Week 1. Each of the games after those two years will be played in the first three weeks of the season.

This rivalry dates back to 1926. Notre Dame holds a 53-38-5 all-time advantage against USC.

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