Vehicle Break-Ins at University of Evansville

Source: (Photo by David Pralh/Getty Images.)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Hoosier college campuses warn students to stay vigilant when stepping away from their vehicles.

The University of Evansville issued the latest warning recently as campus police investigate vehicle break-ins and porch piracy in the surrounding neighborhood.

University officials remind drivers to lock their vehicles, keep valuables out of sight, and utilize campus safety resources. Anyone who sees suspicious behavior can call the Office of Public Safety at 812-488-2051.

The alert follows a similar crime trend in Indianapolis. Three Lexus SUVs were stolen from Indiana University Indianapolis parking areas last month.