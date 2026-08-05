Listen Live
Close
Local

Hidden Bathroom Camera Leads to 15-Year Federal Sentence

Published on August 5, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Department of Justice
Source: DOJ / DOJ

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — An Evansville man will serve 15 years in federal prison after a victim discovered a hidden camera disguised in her bathroom, exposing years of illicit recording.

Jason Donald Brenton, 51, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Matthew P. Brookman following a guilty plea to two counts of production and attempted production of sexually explicit material involving minors. In addition to his 15-year prison term, Brenton will serve five years of supervised release.

According to federal court records, the investigation began on November 3, 2023, when a 19-year-old woman reported to the Evansville Police Department that she had uncovered a hidden camera inside her bathroom. After removing the device’s Micro SD card, she discovered video files depicting her fully nude. The recordings spanned several years, originating when she was still a minor.

After confronting Brenton—who admitted to placing the camera—the victim alerted authorities. A subsequent forensic search of Brenton’s cell phone, laptop, and memory card by the Evansville Police Department and the FBI yielded more than 100 videos and 60 nude images of the primary victim, along with explicit footage and images of her underage boyfriend.

“This defendant violated the privacy and trust of vulnerable victims in the most egregious way, and today’s sentence reflects the seriousness of his crimes,” said Tom Wheeler, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. Wheeler praised the victim’s “remarkable courage” in confronting Brenton and coming forward to police.

FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Timothy O’Malley emphasized the severity of covert recording, stating that hidden cameras and secret exploitation “rob children of their privacy, dignity, and sense of security.” The joint investigation was conducted by the FBI and the Evansville Police Department, with prosecution handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeremy Scott Kemper.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

If you are a victim of child sexual exploitation, please contact your local police department. Resources for victims of child exploitation can be found on our website at https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdin/project-safe-childhood

Related Tags

Sentiment - Informed tm Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
Central Indiana Teen Challenge Lawsuit - Former youth residents claim abuse, trafficking, forced labor, and coercion according to the lawsuit details.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Survivors Detail Isolation & Neglect at Millions-Funded IN Facility

Comments
Women's Pro Baseball League Opening Day - Los Angeles v New York
5 Items
The Hammer and Nigel Show  |  Editorial Staff

Motown Legend Martha Reeves National Anthem Goes Viral

Comments
Brick building with sign reading "Crispus Attucks High School". The sign displays the message "Back to school night Aug 5th".
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

IPS And IU Health Expand Crispus Attucks with $44 Million Project

Comments
John Stehr headshot
5 Items
Politics  |  Producer Karl

Indianapolis Crime Seeping Its Way Into Boone County

Comments
A young woman holding a large pink banner that reads "REFUGE GIRLS ACADEMY ABUSES KIDS" while standing on a sidewalk in front of a building.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Protest Targets Lebanon Youth Facility Accused of Abuse; Forced Labor

Comments
Dense forest with a white van or trailer partially visible through the trees.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Rep. Jim Lucas Opens Up About Mass Deportation Rally

Comments
Firefighter in protective gear using a hose to extinguish smoke and flames.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indy Apartment Fire Leaves More Than 50 Without Homes

Comments
A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Man Sues IMPD After Body Camera Disproves Attempted Murder Charge

Comments
Local News
Indiana State Police shield logo
Local  |  Staff

State Police Begin Investigation Into Jackson County Inmate’s Death

Comments
A smiling woman with curly hair speaking into a microphone at a podium with the text "Insight Shapes Impact" visible.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Leadership Consultant Advocates for Systems-Based Child Welfare Reform

Comments
A man in a suit speaking at a podium with a police badge visible.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indy Council Democrats Need Votes to Override Hogsett’s Wheel Tax Veto

Comments
Department of Justice
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Hidden Bathroom Camera Leads to 15-Year Federal Sentence

Comments
A smiling woman with curly red hair stands in front of a colorful cartoon background.
Local  |  Staff

Janie Hodge, Longtime Indianapolis Children’s TV Host, Dies

Comments
Police vehicle with flashing lights at a nighttime crime scene with police officers present.
Local  |  Staff

Teenager Hurt in Shooting Near Indy’s 13th And Rural

Comments
Crime Scene
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Fishers Crash Leaves One Dead

Comments
Damaged vehicle on dark street at night, with debris and police tape visible.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indy North Side Crash Kills Two, Injures Three

Comments
A damaged black SUV with a cracked windshield and damaged front end, parked on a dark street at night.
Local  |  FOX 59

3 Texas Men Wanted for Burglary Arrested in Greenfield

Comments
Planes at Leonardo Da Vinci International Airport in Fiumicino
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

American Airlines Upgrades South Bend-to-O’Hare Route to Flights

Comments
Police barrier tape at crime scene
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Vehicle Break-Ins at University of Evansville

Comments
Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Mears’ Office Responds After Crime Summit Absence

Comments
Dense forest with a white van or trailer partially visible through the trees.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Threats Force Move of Heritage Indiana Deportation Rally

Comments
Police Lights: Crash
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

IMPD Responds to 3 Shootings Monday Night, Including 1 Fatal

Comments
More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close