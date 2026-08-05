Listen Live
Close
Local

Teenager Hurt in Shooting Near Indy’s 13th And Rural

Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting.

Published on August 5, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police vehicle with flashing lights at a nighttime crime scene with police officers present.
Source: FOX 59 / Crime

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager is in critical condition after an early morning shooting near 13th Street and Rural Street on Indy’s near east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police say officers were called to the area around 4:40 a.m. Wednesday after reports of a person shot.

Police found the teenager suffering from a gunshot wound and took her to an area hospital in critical condition.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
Central Indiana Teen Challenge Lawsuit - Former youth residents claim abuse, trafficking, forced labor, and coercion according to the lawsuit details.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Survivors Detail Isolation & Neglect at Millions-Funded IN Facility

Comments
Women's Pro Baseball League Opening Day - Los Angeles v New York
5 Items
The Hammer and Nigel Show  |  Editorial Staff

Motown Legend Martha Reeves National Anthem Goes Viral

Comments
Brick building with sign reading "Crispus Attucks High School". The sign displays the message "Back to school night Aug 5th".
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

IPS And IU Health Expand Crispus Attucks with $44 Million Project

Comments
John Stehr headshot
5 Items
Politics  |  Producer Karl

Indianapolis Crime Seeping Its Way Into Boone County

Comments
A young woman holding a large pink banner that reads "REFUGE GIRLS ACADEMY ABUSES KIDS" while standing on a sidewalk in front of a building.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Protest Targets Lebanon Youth Facility Accused of Abuse; Forced Labor

Comments
Dense forest with a white van or trailer partially visible through the trees.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Rep. Jim Lucas Opens Up About Mass Deportation Rally

Comments
Firefighter in protective gear using a hose to extinguish smoke and flames.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indy Apartment Fire Leaves More Than 50 Without Homes

Comments
A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Man Sues IMPD After Body Camera Disproves Attempted Murder Charge

Comments
Local News
Police vehicle with flashing lights at a nighttime crime scene with police officers present.
Local  |  Staff

Teenager Hurt in Shooting Near Indy’s 13th And Rural

Comments
Crime Scene
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Fishers Crash Leaves One Dead

Comments
Damaged vehicle on dark street at night, with debris and police tape visible.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indy North Side Crash Kills Two, Injures Three

Comments
A damaged black SUV with a cracked windshield and damaged front end, parked on a dark street at night.
Local  |  FOX 59

3 Texas Men Wanted for Burglary Arrested in Greenfield

Comments
Planes at Leonardo Da Vinci International Airport in Fiumicino
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

American Airlines Upgrades South Bend-to-O’Hare Route to Flights

Comments
Police barrier tape at crime scene
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Vehicle Break-Ins at University of Evansville

Comments
Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Mears’ Office Responds After Crime Summit Absence

Comments
Dense forest with a white van or trailer partially visible through the trees.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Threats Force Move of Heritage Indiana Deportation Rally

Comments
Police Lights: Crash
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

IMPD Responds to 3 Shootings Monday Night, Including 1 Fatal

Comments
Indiana State Police symbol
Local  |  Staff

ISP: I-70 Closed for Interstate Shooting in Indianapolis

Comments
Residential neighborhood
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Single Mom on Disability Details Indiana Housing Cost Struggle

Comments
a house and a calculator on the table
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

FHCCI Calls for Federal Inquiry into First Federal Bank Lending

Comments
A bald man with glasses wearing a purple shirt and looking directly at the camera.
Local  |  FOX 59

Former ‘Fight Club’ IPS Teacher to Plead Guilty to Neglect

Comments
Andy Zay Photo
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Zay Out at Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission

Comments
More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close