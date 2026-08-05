Teenager Hurt in Shooting Near Indy’s 13th And Rural

Source: FOX 59 / Crime

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager is in critical condition after an early morning shooting near 13th Street and Rural Street on Indy’s near east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police say officers were called to the area around 4:40 a.m. Wednesday after reports of a person shot.

Police found the teenager suffering from a gunshot wound and took her to an area hospital in critical condition.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting.